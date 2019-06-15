PMCO 2019: Team Soul finally takes WWCD in the Third Match

PMCO India Finals 2019

By studying from previous 2 matches of PMCO Day 1, Team Soul has now understood the strategy of Team Tigers. The rivalry between Team Tigers and Soul was getting even more intense after losing 2 rounds to Team Tigers.

But Team Soul considered masters of this game. Here is the full details on how Team Soul registered a win in Sanhok:

Highlights of Match 3 (Sanhok) PMCO India Finals 2019:

Team Soul dropped on Bootcamp along with Paritosh which was playing separate from their teammates in bootcamp warehouses.

However the map is too small, but every team landed on different locations.

In the starting of match Soul Ronak found a kill by eliminating the leader of 8 Bit i.e. Rizer.

1st air drop landed near bootcamp and this time one of the Soul player got an AWM in the airdrop.

After looting, whole Hydra team got proned in the High Ground of Hill.

Soul Team shown some extra aggression finally managed to kill 3 players of LFP Clan.

As the map is too small, the play zone was shrinking very fast and eliminated 2 players of Team Tiger.

GodL was performing very well in this map which resulted into elimination of the whole Hydra Team by Team GodL.

Daljit the deadliest player again knocked Sidhu with M24 Sniper Rifle.

Soul Team in the fire of revenge killed the rest of Team Tigers.

In the last circle Mortal killed Daljit from Team IND.

Ronak from Team Soul were taking too over powered AWM shots which has send 6 players outside the match.

In last circle there was situation of 3vs2 between Soul and ETG Clan.

Soul Owais flanked from right and killed both the players of ETG Clan.

The Soul conquered the leader board with their awesome gameplay skills.

Stats of Match 3 (Sanhok):

Winner: Team SouL

MVP of the Match: Soul Ronak with 7 Kills

Points of Winner Team: 46 (Team SouL)

Points of Second Team: 29 (Entity Gaming)

Points of Third Team: 28 (Team GodLike)

Match 3 Leader board

