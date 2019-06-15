PMCO 2019: Team Soul finally takes WWCD in the Third Match
18 // 15 Jun 2019, 10:58 IST
By studying from previous 2 matches of PMCO Day 1, Team Soul has now understood the strategy of Team Tigers. The rivalry between Team Tigers and Soul was getting even more intense after losing 2 rounds to Team Tigers.
But Team Soul considered masters of this game. Here is the full details on how Team Soul registered a win in Sanhok:
Highlights of Match 3 (Sanhok) PMCO India Finals 2019:
- Team Soul dropped on Bootcamp along with Paritosh which was playing separate from their teammates in bootcamp warehouses.
- However the map is too small, but every team landed on different locations.
- In the starting of match Soul Ronak found a kill by eliminating the leader of 8 Bit i.e. Rizer.
- 1st air drop landed near bootcamp and this time one of the Soul player got an AWM in the airdrop.
- After looting, whole Hydra team got proned in the High Ground of Hill.
- Soul Team shown some extra aggression finally managed to kill 3 players of LFP Clan.
- As the map is too small, the play zone was shrinking very fast and eliminated 2 players of Team Tiger.
- GodL was performing very well in this map which resulted into elimination of the whole Hydra Team by Team GodL.
- Daljit the deadliest player again knocked Sidhu with M24 Sniper Rifle.
- Soul Team in the fire of revenge killed the rest of Team Tigers.
- In the last circle Mortal killed Daljit from Team IND.
- Ronak from Team Soul were taking too over powered AWM shots which has send 6 players outside the match.
- In last circle there was situation of 3vs2 between Soul and ETG Clan.
- Soul Owais flanked from right and killed both the players of ETG Clan.
The Soul conquered the leader board with their awesome gameplay skills.
Stats of Match 3 (Sanhok):
Winner: Team SouL
MVP of the Match: Soul Ronak with 7 Kills
Points of Winner Team: 46 (Team SouL)
Points of Second Team: 29 (Entity Gaming)
Points of Third Team: 28 (Team GodLike)
