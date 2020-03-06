PMCO CIS Group Stage Day 3 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The third day of the PMCO CIS Group Stage 2020 is over and all the matches were met with a fair amount of excitement. The group stage for CIS is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan are competing in the online PUBG Mobile event.

Group A and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the third day of the group stage. A total of four matches were played, and at the end of the day, 6Q Team topped the leaderboard with three chicken dinners and 154 points. Dreameaters and Northen Lights followed them with 152 and 125 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the third day of the PMCO CIS Group Stage 2020.

PMCO CIS Group Stage Day 3 Overall Standings

#1 6Q TEAM 154 Points

#2 DREAMEATERS 152 Points

#3 NORTHERN LIGHTS 125 Points

#4 TEAM UNIQUE 108 Points

#5 PRIES GAMING 91 Points

#6 MARAUDERS 87 Points

#7 PAIN TEAM 81 Points

#8 RUSH TEAM 80 Points

#9 BRO MOBILE GAMING 78 Points

#10 FI3 TEAM 68 Points

#11 EVIL TEAM 63 Points

#12 SNG CLUB 58 Points

#13 MKERS 49 Points

#14 TEAMCH 46 Points

#15 NAIXGAMING 42 Points

#16 TEAM EMERALD 41 Points

PMCO CIS group stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.