PMCO CIS Group Stage: Day 4 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The fourth day of the PMCO CIS Group Stage 2020 is over and all the matches were met with a fair amount of excitement. The group stage for CIS is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan are competing in the online PUBG Mobile event.

Group B and Group D (total 16 teams) battled it out on the fourth day of the group stage. A total of four matches were played, and at the end of the day, 6Q Team topped the leaderboard with three chicken dinners and 154 points. Dreameaters and Northen Lights followed them with 152 and 125 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the fourth day of the PMCO CIS Group Stage 2020.

PMCO CIS Group Stage Day 4 Overall Standings

#1 6Q TEAM 154 Points

#2 DREAMEATERS 152 Points

#3 NORTHEN LIGHTS 125Points

#4 BRO MOBILE GAMING 124 Points

#5 TEAM UNIQUE 108 Points

#6 KDNINPOWER 95 Points

Advertisement

#7 TEAMCH 94 Points

# 8 ORIES GAMING 91 Points

#9 MARAUDERS 87 Points

#10 BIG MAD GUYS 82 Points

#11 PAIN TEAM 81 points

#12 RUSH TEAM 80 Points

#13 AVERMEDIATEAM 75 Points

#14 GODSENT 70 Points

#15 F13 TEAM 68 Points

#16 TEAM FATE 65 Points

PMCO CIS group stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.