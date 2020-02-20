PMCO Pakistan Group Stage 2020: Day 2 results and overall standings
The second day of the PMCO Pakistan Group Stage, where a total of 32 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO Pakistan semi-finals 2020 is over. The teams of Group D and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the second day of the PUBG Mobile event.
A total of four games were played on the second day, and after Day 2, Team Bablu topped the leader-board with three chicken dinners and 116 points. NEXUS Team and Team RNG followed them with 72 and 65 points respectively.
PMCO Pakistan Group Stage Day 2 Overall Standings
#1 Team Bablu- 116 points
#2 NEXUS Team- 72 points
#3 TeamRNG- 65 points
#4 GamingHub- 60 points
#5 TeamEnvy- 55 points
#6 Fyme- 52 point
#7 TeamvFxOXY- 52 points
#8 LDU Esports 51 points
#9 ROUGENATIONx- 47 points
#10 Portal eSports- 47 points
#11 2X official- 45 points
#12 R3D Esports- 40 points
#13 Team TUF- 37 points
#14 Arkadians- 34 points
#15 NortheSports- 32 points
#16 RSxTeamX - 30 Points
The Pakistan Group Stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.