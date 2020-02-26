PMCO Spring Split 2020: List of 24 teams who have qualified for PMCO Wild Card Semi-Finals announced

Overall Standings

The Wild Card Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is now over, and the top 24 teams from the PMCO Wild Card Group Stage have been announced. A total of 32 teams battled for six days in this online event and the top 24 teams will now be proceeding to the Wild Card Semi-Finals event.

Considering the Day 2 results of the PMCO Wild Card Group Stage, ZEUS eSPORT topped the leader board with four chicken dinners and 225 points. FamouS and NoChanceTeam followed them with 215 and 214 points respectively.

Here's the complete list of teams who have qualified for the PMCO Wild Card Semi-Finals:

List of 24 Teams Qualified for the PMCO Wild Card Semi-Finals

#1 ZEUS eSPORT

#2 FamouS

#3 NoChanceTeam

#4 Imperial GG

#5 Team Gravity

#6 WatchMyGP

#7 PAIN GAMING

#8 Exodus

#9 Empty

#10 WMGxCloud

#11 DreamxTeam

#12 NoMercy

#13 FourAngry

#14 GoodBoys

#15 MYSTERIOUZ

#16 Swanky Gaming

#17 LordNepal

#18 SAVAGE HUNTER

#19 Andromeda

#20 Wolves Squad

#21 BlackTeamMgl

#22 NO CHANCE

#23 vengeancWW3

#24 GoodFellows

The upcoming stage of PMCO, the Wild Card Semi-Finals, is expected to commence in the last week of February. However, an official confirmation is still pending regarding the schedule of the next stages. The semi-finals will be an online event and players can catch the live broadcast on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.