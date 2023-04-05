PMPL 2023 South Asia Spring Week 3 Day 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

On Week 3 Day 2 of the PMPL 2023 South Asia Spring League Stage, Stalwart Esports displayed their dominance and became the first team to surpass 100 points in the weekly standings. With 66 kills and 101 points, this Mongolian side now holds the top spot. Mabtex Esports maintained consistency in their performances and came second with 74 points.

T2K Esports didn't have the best day, but they still held on to the third spot, while SITM Esports played impressively, finishing in the top five. Popular teams Skylightz Gaming and DRS Gaming claimed the sixth and eighth positions, respectively.

In terms of overall rankings, Stalwart Esports (497) managed to dethrone 4Merical (490) Vibes from the pole position, taking a seven-point lead over them. The latter has not displayed a single admirable performance so far this week, causing them to drop to second place. Meanwhile, DRS Gaming replaced T2K to occupy third place with 345 points in the overall rankings.

Day 2 match-wise highlights of PMPL South Asia Week 3

Match 1

Mabtex Esports picked up right where they left off on Day 1 and won their first battle on Miramar, collecting an impressive 16 frags, with Wally getting seven of them. This individual won the MVP title in this game. Despite playing well until the final circle, RAW Officials lost a 4v4 battle against the match winners.

Match 2

Stalwart took first position after PMPL Week 3 Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Competing in the second encounter, High Voltage capitalized on the clash between T2K and Deadeyes, securing a victory with 10 kills. T2K settled for second place with six frags. On the other hand, Venom De — despite being eliminated early — managed to earn eight kills.

Match 3

PMPL SA leaderboard after Week 3 Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

After a mediocre performance on the PMPL Week 3 Day 1, Nepal's Illumin8 Crew finally displayed mesmerizing gameplay in the third match on Miramar, earning 11 kills, and their player Sky25 was declared MVP. SITM Esports came fourth but managed to secure second place in the match standings, thanks to their 12 eliminations.

Match 4

SITM finally claimed the Chicken Dinner with 11 kills, which saw the final circle present itself in shooting range. Skylightz Gaming earned 14 frags, while Kunyo TRZ came third with nine eliminations.

Match 5

In the fifth and final battle of the PMPL Week 3 Day 2, Stalwart Esports demonstrated excellent teamwork to take the victory with 10 frags. They were followed by IHC Esports and Kunyo TRZ with seven and nine kills, respectively.

