PMPL 2023 Thailand Spring Day 4: Overall rankings, overview, and more

Hail Esports exhibited powerful performances on Day 4 of the PMPL 2023 Thailand Spring and registered 180 points on the scoreboard through their 16 matches. The side has achieved six Chicken Dinners so far in this event, which goes to show how successful their strategy has been in the last four days.

Buriram United has showcased uniform gameplay so far and currently holds the second spot with 124 points despite not getting a single Chicken Dinner in any of their 16 games. Vampire Esports, the 2022 World League Champion, was two points behind them in the third position and also hasn't won any games in the tournament thus far.

Sharper Esports, with 117 points, is in fourth place, followed by TEM Entertainment. Underdog Four Angry Birds has had splendid outings so far and is sixth on the overall chart. Bacon Time scored 92 points and claimed the 10th position when Day 4 ended. Vadus Esports dropped to the 20th spot after displaying below-average performances.

Day 4 highlights of PMPL 2023 Spring Thailand Week 1

Match 1

ONI took control of the first game by acquiring a five-kill Chicken Dinner. However, Esportswala amazed their opponents with a well-balanced performance and secured the second spot with 12 eliminations. Infinity and TEM Entertainment accumulated 12 and nine points, respectively.

Match 2

Hail Esports grabbed a mammoth 16-kill win in the second battle of Day 4, strengthening their spot on the overall table. CHE and Buriram United collected 15 and 11 points, while MS Chounburi and Vampire collected nine points each.

Match 3

KOG emerged as the third game's winner with 10 frags after defeating Sharper Esports in their final fight. Hail Esports once again showed proficiency in their gameplay in this match and claimed eight points. Infinity and Vampire Esports were knocked out early on and scored only two points each.

Match 4

Coming to the fourth encounter, Buriram United and Fast 9 played flawlessly and picked up 13 eliminations each. However, it was Bacon Time who managed to obtain the Chicken Dinner with seven frags. Hail Esports, 47, and Vampire gathered nine, eight, and seven points, respectively.

Match 5

Four Angry Birds successfully defeated Sharper and Vampire in the last circle to win PMPL Day 4's final match. Esportswala came fourth with five frags, followed by TEM Entertainment. FaZe Clan started this game well and took seven kills but couldn't secure any placement points.

