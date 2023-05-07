PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring League Stage: Overall standings, overview, and more

The PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring's first leg wrapped up on May 7, with the 16 best performers progressing to this tournament's Grand Finals, which is scheduled for May 10 to 14. Stalwart Esports held on to their top spot in the League Stage, scoring 181 points and claiming three Chicken Dinners. This Mongolian team displayed flawless gameplay on Day 2 and then maintained their momentum into the final game.

4Merical Vibes, with 158 points, was the second-place holder, followed by Mabetex Esports. All the top three teams hail from Mongolia and have shown a scintillating run in the League. High Voltage from Nepal gained the fourth spot with 123 points, while their counterparts DRS Gaming and T2K were behind them with 121 and 113 points, respectively.

Pakistan champion AgonXi8 showcased an average performance in the last three days, due to which they fell to the 13th position with 74 points. Raw Official, 3X, Skylightz, and 52 Esports failed to reach the Grand Finals of this contest.

PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 League Stage Day 4 highlights

Match 1

Goku and Senior fought superbly against Stalwart Esports in the end zone, which helped Quantum Rage conquer this first game on Miramar with 17 points. However, Stalwart grabbed 19 points due to their aggressive gameplay throughout the match. Illuminate Crew added 12 points to their bag.

Match 2

TUFX played superbly on Erangle, acquiring a nine-kill Chicken Dinner. High Voltage, Stalwart, and Illumin8 Crew scored eight points each. Malik and East earned six and five eliminations, respectively.

Match 3

Mabetex Esports displayed eye-catching gameplay to acquire a seven-kill victory in Sanhok. TUFX dismissed Stalwart Esports while they were entering the safe zone, but both squads registered 16 points on the leaderboard.

Match 4

DRS Gaming outclassed Stalwart Esports in this game's last circle to claim the win with 21 points. It was a nerve-wracking clash between these two teams. Stalwart also strengthened their position on the scoreboard by taking 18 points. Rulzog, Gyantey, Top, and ICY picked up four kills each.

Match 5

4Mercial Vibes won the PMPL Championship League phase's final battle with 27 points. Magnus played admirably to ensure 12 points to their name. East and Jane, with six kills each, performed exceptionally well in this match.

