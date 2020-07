PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 2 Day 5 schedule announced

Week 2 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East League Play is underway. A total of 20 teams battled it out against each other in League Play Weekdays for two days in an attempt to book a spot in the second Super Weekend.

The Week 2 Super Weekend started on 24th July 2020 and will go on for three days. The Week 2 Day 5 schedule of PMWL East Super Weekend has now been officially announced and here are the details of the same.

PMWL 2020 East poster

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 2 Day 5 schedule

Date and time: 26 July 2020 at 5:30 PM IST

Matches:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

Sixteen teams will play a total of 15 matches in a week. The matches will be conducted every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The points of each Super Weekend will be used to determine the league standings.

The top 16 teams, based on the points of the Super Weekend, will qualify for the World League Finals.

PMWL 2020 East will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 2 Day 5 Live Stream

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend 2: Qualified teams

Here's the list of top 16 teams qualified for PMWL East Week 2 Super Weekend:

#1 Bigetron RA

#2 Team Secret

#3 Valdus The Murder

#4 RRQ Athena

#5 MegaStars

#6 Free Style

#7 BOX Gaming

#8 GXR Celtz

#9 U Level Esports

#10 TSM-Entity

#11 Reject Scarlet

#12 Orange Rock

#13 TeamIND

#14 King of Gamers Club

#15 SynerGE

#16 T1

