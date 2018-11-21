Pokemon Go Update: New raid battle featuring a Legendary Pokemon announced

Well, keep reading and we'll tell you.

For you Pokemon Go fanatics looking to snag as many Legendary Pokemon as you can, today's Raid Battle announcement should be right up your alley. Possibly literally, in this instance. I once caught a Charizard in an Arby's restroom, so who knows?

The latest round of Raid Battles just began today, and they feature the Legendary Pokemon named Cresselia. This Psychic-type Pokemon, originally found in the Sinnoh region, will be joining battles today through December 18th. The official Pokemon Go Twitter account made the announcement earlier. So, head on out there and go get her! Or him. Or it. I don't know.

Get ready, Trainers! A new Raid Battle challenge is here—and it’s out of this world! We’re excited to announce that Cresselia, the Lunar Pokémon 🌙, will appear in Raid Battles until December 18! #BeLegendary https://t.co/fRwhzYvgCi pic.twitter.com/sfVjRQS4e3 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 20, 2018

This announcement coincides with the ending of the Pokemon Company's "Legendary Year". Over the past year, the company has given fans opportunities to collect Legendary Pokemon for their copies of Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Pokémon Sun, and Pokémon Moon - all of which are over level 60 and some of which carry a Gold Bottle Cap, which will allow you to "maximize the individual strengths of one of your Pokémon via Hyper Training".

Currently, players of these games can visit their local GameStop and get a code that will allow them to acquire the Pokemon Lugia and Ho-oh for those games (for the stores in the US, at least). This promotion expires on November 25th, so you might want to get your Pokemon hunting rear end in motion if you want to grab these guys for your collection in time.

No word on what Pokemon will be offered next month. If you want to keep updated on these announcements, this page is where you want to be.

As always, when playing Pokemon Go, be sure to stay safe and always be aware of your surroundings.

You can currently download Pokemon Go for free on Android and iOS devices.