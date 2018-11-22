Pokemon Go Update: Special event slated to celebrate a year of Community Days

Pokemon Go

It's been a year of Pokemon Go's Community Days, and Niantic and the Pokemon Company are celebrating with a weekend full of opportunities to catch some great Pocket Monsters!

Starting on November 30th, Pokemon Go fans have the opportunity to snag not only all of the Pokemon featured during this year's Community Days, but all of the featured moves, as well.

That's right - if you missed them the first time around, this is your chance to bag them and level up your evolved Pokemon. The event will run until December 2nd.

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar, and Beldum will all appear more often in the wild as you're out hunting. On top of that, there will be special bonuses available in each region for just a three hour window, so you had best take note and plan to be out there. Here's the schedule:

Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: December 1, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. UTC (GMT +0)

The Americas and Greenland: December 1, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8)

Asia-Pacific: December 2, 2018, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST (GMT +9)

So, what bonuses will be offered? Well, how does a Triple Double sound? As in, Double Catch XP, Double Catch Stardust, and Double Incubator effectiveness (in other words, it's SUPER EFFECTIVE!). Yeah, I thought you might like that.

What did you think of Community Days this year? What do you hope Niantic and Pokemon Go have planned for them in the next year? Do you think you'll still be playing? Sound off in the comments below and, as always, have fun and be careful when out there Pokemon hunting!

Pokemon Go is available for free download on Android and iOS devices.