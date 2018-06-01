Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
President nod on cabinet' s ordinance to set up first sports national university

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 01 Jun 2018, 20:38 IST
10

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Union Cabinet's approval on an ordinance to set up the country's first national sports university in Manipur.

"National Sports University Ordinance, 2018 has come into force as the President of India has given his assent to the Union Cabinet's decision to promulgate the said Ordinance," stated an official release today.

The Union Cabinet, had on May 23, approved an ordinance to set up the country's first national sports university in Imphal.

"National Sports University Ordinance, 2018 ("the Ordinance") will be on the lines of the National Sports University Bill, 2017, introduced in Lok Sabha on 10.08.2017.

"This will be a specialised University, first of its kind, to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching besides functioning as the national training centre for select sports disciplines by adopting the best international practices," the release said.

The proposal was formally announced by the finance minister in his budget speech of 2014-15 in 2014. For setting up the university, 325.90 acres of land has been made available by the Government of Manipur in the west Imphal district of Koutruk.

"The University would provide a boost to sports activities in the country, and also improve the country's sports performance at the national and international levels. The proposed University has also considerable employment generation potential

