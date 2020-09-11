Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake PC system requirements

The Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake was announced yesterday at the Ubisoft Forward event. This was great news, as the gaming community has been waiting for a long time for a new Prince of Persia or Splinter Cell game. And while we are finally getting a remake of the beloved 2003 release, it is not what most fans were expecting.

Also read: Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake announced, to be released on January 21

The Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake looks visually stunning if you only considered the environment and level design. However, the character models, especially the facial animation and details, are pretty awful for a 2021 release.

The @PrinceOfPersia Sands of Time Remake is coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Jan 21!#UbiForward | #PrinceOfPersiaRemake pic.twitter.com/JE87vdvb0N — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 10, 2020

Also read: Xbox Series X vs Series S: Full technical specifications

The game is set to release for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 21st January 2020. While the community is busy talking about the graphics and other visual details, we bring you the PC system requirements to run this title.

PC system requirements for Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake

Image Credit: Ubisoft

A first glance at the Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake and you can see that the game is not that demanding. We see the basic ambient conclusion, anti-aliasing, lightmaps, shadows, and a few others in play.

Which, in other words, is a good thing if you were one of those people who just wanted to play the game once again with revamped graphics. So, here are the minimum and recommended requirements.

Advertisement

Minimum PC system requirements

OS: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7790 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

Recommended PC system requirements

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8370

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB

System Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB Hard drive space

Source: Game Debate

Also read: Xbox Series X and Series S price in India officially announced