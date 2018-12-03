×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

PS4 News: Top games out this week

Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    03 Dec 2018, 14:26 IST

PUBG
PUBG

2018 is coming to an end, it was a year which graced some of the biggest names in the gaming such as God Of War, Spiderman, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and more, but there's many still left to come. Let's check out the biggest games coming this week on the PS4.

#1 Just Cause 4

Avalanche Studios
Avalanche Studios

Just Cause 4 continues Rico Rodriguez's chaotic adventures in a vast and varied open world based on the South American country called Solis.

Featuring bigger guns and more varied arsenal of abilities this time, Solis is your ultimate playground.

Just Cause 4 is out December 4.

ALSO READ: 9 new things coming in Just Cause 4


#2 PUBG

PUBG
PUBG

PUBG, the ultimate Battle Royale game is finally coming to Sony's console this week. Releasing with its traditional 3 maps which are Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok, the game will feature new and exclusive features such as skins, weapons, etc.

The new snow map Vikendi is also expected to make its way on the PS4 when it launches. The game hits the shelves on December 7.

Check out our PUBG PS4 coverage for more details.


#3 Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

CD PROJEKT RED
CD PROJEKT RED

Thronebreaker is the next entry in the iconic The Witcher Saga.

Developed and published by CD PROJEKT RED, the game is a single player strategy RPG featuring branching storylines and card battles.

It is out December 4.

#4 Subnautica

Saubnautica
Saubnautica

Subnautica is your open world underwater exploration game developed by an indie company called Unknown Worlds Entertainment.

The game is played from a first-person perspective and the player is free to explore the ocean on an alien planet called 4546B, where you collect resources to survive.

It is out on December 4.


#5 Persona Dancing: Endless Night Bundle

Persona
Persona

At a mysterious dance party, test your rhythm-based gameplay and steal some hearts on the dance floor.

Persona Dancing: Endless Night bundle contains Persona 3: Dancing in the Moonlight, Persona 4: Dancing All Night and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight.

It is out December 4.


Other games releasing this week are-


Astrology and Horoscope Premium

Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX

Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX

Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX

Battle Princess Madelyn

Betty Bat’s Treasure Hunt

Emerald Shores

Energy Cycle Edge

Escape Game: Aloha

Gnomes Garden: New Home

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek

Jagged Alliance: Rage!

The Last Remnant

Life of Pixel

Monica e a Guarda dos Coelhos

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Override: Mech City Brawl


For more Gaming News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Shrey Katsura was born to play video games and write about them, that's exactly what he's doing. :D
PS4 News: Top PS4 games coming out this week 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 PS4 Horror Games That Will Actually Scare You
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Free PS4 Games To Play In December 2018
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Top news from Paris Games Week 2018
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Most downloaded PS4 games in October
RELATED STORY
PS4 vs PS4 Pro: What's The Difference And Which One...
RELATED STORY
6 Scariest PS4 games to play on this Halloween 
RELATED STORY
The 10 Best PS4 Games of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 Best First Person Shooter Games for PS4 
RELATED STORY
PS4 vs PS4 Slim: Why You Should Buy PS4 Original?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us