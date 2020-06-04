PUBG Mobile Lite: How to register for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 beta update?

Here is a step-by-step guide to register for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 beta update registrations are open to everyone.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta Update

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, developed especially for players with low-end devices. The game is running the 0.17.0 version, and the 0.18.0 update will be released soon.

The beta test server of the upcoming update is yet to be released by developers. Players can join the beta testing program of PUBG Mobile Lite's 0.18.0 update by following the steps mentioned below.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta Update Registration

Steps to register for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta Update

In the PUBG Mobile Lite beta test, the players can enjoy the upcoming updates before they get released officially, and give feedback directly to the developers.

Here are the complete steps to register for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update beta version:

Go to Google Play Store in your device.

Search for PUBG Mobile Lite in the search bar and click on the first result.

Slide down on the page and find the 'Join the beta' option.

Click on the Join option to become a beta tester.

After a few minutes, you will be a beta tester of the game.

A notification will appear under the install option that 'You're a beta tester for this app. Future updates will include beta versions.'

According to the leaks, PUBG Mobile Lite's 0.18.0 update will bring the Miramar map and training mode to the game, along with a bunch of bug fixes. The beta update is expected to be released soon in a couple of weeks, and all of these will be added to the version.

The beta version will appear as an update on the Google Play Store, and the registered players can update to the same after it gets released.