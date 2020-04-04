PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Update release date announced

We now have a confirmed date for the release of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Update .

Players will also get some additional rewards when they test the new beta features.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has confirmed the official release date of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta update and there are no limits to the excitement among the followers and players of the game. This beta update will give everyone a glimpse of the new content which is set to arrive in the upcoming 0.18.0 version.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta update Release Date

The beta update for PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 will be released on 7 April 2020 as announced by the staff team and some additional rewards will also be given to the testers which will be discussed later in this article.

PUBG Mobile stated in its official announcement post:

The 0.18.0 beta version of PUBG Mobile will start on April 7th, to thank everyone for continuing to help us optimize the PUBG Mobile, this time we will give additional rewards to testers who are actively participating in the test and effective feedback given.

Rewards for PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Testers

During the testing, the first 300 testers within effective game-time will get Classic Crate Coupon x2 and Supply Crate Coupon x5. Other testers, who will remain active for more than 3 hours, will receive only the classic crate coupon.

After a few days of its release, PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta installation APK file will be uploaded online, where anyone can test the new update.