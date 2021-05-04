PUBG Mobile 1.4 version beta update: APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update is scheduled to be released this month, and fans are extremely hyped up about it. The developers rolled out its beta version back in early April to test out numerous new features.

To access the 1.4 beta version, players are required to have an Invitation Code/Binding Code. It features numerous aspects, with content about Godzilla vs Kong being the major highlight.

Users can download the latest PUBG Mobile beta version using the APK file. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can do so.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide on how to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 version beta update

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK: Click here

Follow the given steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta using the APK file.

Step 1: Players have to download the APK file for the beta version. The link for it has been provided above.

It is worth noting that the size of PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK is 606 MB, while that of the resource pack will depend on the option that the players select. Before downloading, users should make sure they have adequate storage space on their device.

Step 2: Users have to toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” option. Here users will have to locate and install the APK file.

Select resource pack

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, users will have to choose the required resource pack. The two options are Low-spec Resource Pack and HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Next, players must click on the “Guest” button. A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the Invitation Code.

Paste the Invitation Code

(Note: Users will not be able to access PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta without Invitation Code)

Step 5: Paste the code in the text field and tap the “OK” option. Users will get admitted into and play the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta.

If the users face an error stating, “There was a problem parsing the package”, they can consider re-downloading the files and following the same steps mentioned above.

