PUBG Mobile: 5 Facts That Only Pro Players Know

Mohit Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Source: BGR India

PUBG Mobile is the most preferred game among gamers across the world. The game not only has excellent graphics but also has been developed under a good sense of physics. From aiming to shoot your enemies, you need to have basic understanding of Physics. It is impossible to perform better if you lack the basic in-game sense of the science used behind the game.

However, there are plenty of facts regarding the game which are not known to most of the PUBG Mobile population, but privy to pro-gamers. Here is the list of few facts that are only known to players with high in-game sense and skills:

#1 Bullet Drop

KAR98 Bullet Drop (Source: Reddit)

If you are a sniper, then you must have wondered, “Why was it not a head-shot?”. PUBG is one of those rare games which take physics very seriously, and no doubt, this is the reason why after traveling a certain distance, your bullets lower a bit and misses the head-shot. Good players keep this thing in mind before aiming.

#2 Best Assault Rifle (AR)

Source: Zillion Gamer

When it comes to the best AR in PUBG Mobile, it is undoubtedly M762. This beast is the most potent weapon in the game. With an incredible firing speed and 7.62 mm bullets, it pierces enemies vest like a hot knife cuts butter. Its only problem is its inability to perform in mid and long-range battle, which reduces using better weapon elements like vertical grip, compensator, etc.

#3 SMG in a Two-Wheeler

Source: Zillion Gamer

You will be able to use an SMG will traveling on the backseat of a bike, which is not possible with other weapons. This fact is still unknown to most of the PUBG Mobile players. One can use SMG from inside any two-wheeler vehicle.

#4 The backside of a Buggy is bulletproof

Source: YouTube

Advertisement

Enemies cannot hit you unless they eradicate your vehicle. Therefore, having a buggy in the game is a safer option. The buggy not only a stationary vehicle but also keeps you more reliable in traveling.

#5 Fire on the Visible Parts of the Enemies

Source: PUBG Mobile Wiki

If an enemy is hiding in the house, containers, or any other building and his body parts are visible through outside, then firing on that part which is visible will do the damage to the enemy.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.