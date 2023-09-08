PUBG Mobile guide for flanking enemies like pro players (September 2023)

Flanking is an important ability in PUBG Mobile that distinguishes the pros from the others. You must master the art of flanking to outwit your opponents and secure that Chicken Dinner. However, mastering this ability requires immense dedication, persistence, and consistency to gain a competitive edge over your opponent in this battle royale game. Moreover, you'll need to maintain good communication with your team so that the move doesn't backfire.

This article will go over five crucial tips for flanking adversaries like a pro in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to flank enemies like a pro in PUBG Mobile

1) Map awareness and positioning

A thorough awareness of the map and its terrain is required for successful flanking in PUBG Mobile. Begin by studying the map during the drop phase and identifying major features, chokepoints, and cover areas. Keep an eye on the diminishing safe zone as the game continues and adjust your flank accordingly. High ground is always prioritized for superior visibility and cover.

Use the minimap to keep track of your teammates' locations as well as enemy firing. This knowledge assists you in determining the likely locations of the opponent, making it easier to design your flank. Remember that stealth is your ally, so avoid using unneeded gunfire or making noisy movements that could disclose your location.

2) Silent movement and smart rotations

Silent movement is essential for successful flanking. To reduce noise, make sure to walk, crouch, or even lie down. Use headphones to listen for enemy footsteps, which can reveal their locations. When approaching your objective, avoid sprinting or making any loud noises that may attract their attention.

Smart rotations are also important when flanking in PUBG Mobile. Utilize cars to change your position fast and approach from unexpected angles. Rotate widely, keeping enough distance between yourself and the enemy to avoid discovery. Always be aware of the direction of the circle and position yourself tactically to intercept or surprise opponents.

3) Communication and teamwork

Effective communication is essential in squad matches. Coordinate your flanking tactics with your teammates to ensure a clean execution. Ensure that everyone understands their role and where they are going. To communicate opponent locations and your desired flank path, use voice chat or in-game markers.

Professional gamers are masters of attack synchronization. Flanking works best when your allies fight the adversary head-on, diverting their attention as you approach from the side or back. This collaboration confuses your opponents, making it difficult for them to reply effectively.

4) Utility and loadout management

The weapons and equipment you use can have a big impact on your flanking success. Carry frag grenades, smoke grenades, and flashbangs to disrupt and confuse your opponents. Smokes are very effective in providing shelter as you approach.

Adapt your loadout to your flanking style. SMGs and shotguns are ideal for close-quarters combat and flanking, whilst assault rifles or DMRs are ideal for medium to long-range battles. To maximize your effectiveness, equip attachments that improve stability, accuracy, and recoil control.

5) Mind games and patience

Flanking is more than just physical movement; it's also a mental game. Pro players frequently use trickery to lure opponents into ambushes. Fire a couple of shots in one direction to attract attention while silently circling toward the flank. Pretend to be in combat, then break away unexpectedly to catch adversaries off guard.

When flanking, patience is crucial. Wait for the right opportunity to strike, and don't rush in. Be aware of your opponents, foresee their movements, and strike when they are most vulnerable. Keep in mind that a surprise could tip the scales in your favor.

As you refine these skills and incorporate them into your gameplay, you'll find yourself outplaying opponents and securing those coveted Chicken Dinners like a pro player in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.