PUBG Mobile hip-fire guide (October 2023)

Knowledge of multiple combat strategies, including hip-firing, is necessary to stay ahead of the competition in PUBG Mobile. This is the practice of shooting without looking down the sight, allowing gamers to react quickly to counter and kill opponents. It is an important ability that can have a significant impact on your gaming.

This article will go over some excellent tips for learning hip-firing in PUBG Mobile to gain a competitive edge over your opponents.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to master hip-firing in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

1) Understanding the basics of hip-fire

Hip-firing is a key skill in PUBG Mobile that can mean the difference between victory and defeat. As opposed to aiming down sights (ADS), it offers faster target acquisition and better mobility. Begin by learning the fundamentals of this approach.

When hip-firing, the crosshair on your weapon depicts the general area where your rounds will land. It's critical to practice with various weapons to obtain a sense of their hip-fire accuracy.

2) Choose the right weapons for hip-firing

When it comes to hip-firing, not every weapon is made equal in PUBG Mobile. Some rifles excel at maintaining accuracy without the use of pointing down sights, while others have large bullet spreads. Due to their close-quarters nature, submachine guns (SMGs) and shotguns are more suited for hip-firing.

Experiment with different weapons to find ones that suit your hip-fire playstyle. Attachments such as laser sights can help increase hip-fire accuracy, so use them whenever possible.

3) Mastering movement and positioning

Hip-firing in PUBG Mobile is primarily reliant on effective movement and positioning. Keep moving to make yourself a difficult target for adversaries. To throw off opponents' aim, strafe left and right, leap, and crouch sporadically.

Choose places that provide cover and allow you to control engagements. It's a critical ability to be able to fast hip-fire while moving, so practice incorporating shooting into your entire movement strategy.

4) Hip-fire burst control

While hip-firing allows for greater agility, it is critical to keep control over your shots. Avoid continual spraying, especially with guns that have a lot of recoil. To retain accuracy, practice brief bursts instead. Mastering burst control allows you to engage foes at varying distances while maintaining precision.

Spend time in training modes developing your ability to control recoil while hip-firing, altering your burst length depending on the weapon.

5) Sensitivity settings and customization

The ability to fine-tune your sensitivity settings is essential for becoming a skilled hip-fire marksman. Experiment with sensitivity settings for the appropriate blend of fast target acquisition and crosshair control. Consider personalizing your controls to improve hip-firing.

Assign easily accessible buttons to activities such as jumping, crouching, and switching weapons. In stressful combat scenarios, a customizable control layout can considerably improve your ability to effortlessly transition between movement and hip-firing.

Regular practice and a willingness to adapt your playstyle based on the weapons you find can turn you into a formidable hip-fire expert.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.