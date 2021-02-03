PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update (Season 21): APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the prominent battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, and was created for players with low-end devices.

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite periodically roll out updates to introduce new features to the game, thereby enhancing the overall BR experience for players.

The 0.20.1 update was recently released, and players who have the older version of PUBG Mobile Lite can directly download it in-game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite via the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update (Season 21) via APK file

As mentioned previously, players with the older version (0.20.0) of PUBG Mobile Lite can directly update to the latest one in-game. However, those who do not have it can first download the 0.20.0 version and then update it to the 0.20.1 version.

Players can follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update from the official website using the APK file of the game:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Next, they should click on the ‘Download APK’ option. The download for the file will begin soon after.

Step 3: Players must then enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if it hasn’t been enabled previously.

Step 4: After enabling the option, they have to locate and install the APK file on their devices.

Upon the completion of the in-game patches, players can enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their mobile phones.

Note: The APK file size is 575 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device. The size of the in-game update varies depending on the device of the users.

