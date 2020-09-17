PUBG Mobile Lite: How many MB is the 0.19.0 global version update?

The much anticipated 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite has officially been released globally. With the release of the latest version, the game has received a bevy of changes and features to improve players' overall gaming experience.

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite recently hosted the beta testing phase for the 0.19.0 update. This testing is mainly conducted to eliminate the prevailing bugs and glitches after deploying hotfixes.

Size of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update is around 535 MB. Players will need approximately 1 GB of space on Android phones to accommodate the game files.

This update was released globally on 17th September, i.e., today, at around 12:00 PM IST. We suggest to update the game as soon as possible, as there are plenty of exciting rewards on offer for updating PUBG Mobile Lite. It's also important to note that these offers will end after a specific date.

Several new features have been added to the game. The main highlight of this update is the Survive Till Dawn mode, and the developers have also patched various bugs and glitches in the game to provide fair gameplay.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update features

Here's a list of patch notes listed on Google Play store:

First-anniversary celebration

Added Varenga: Ruins

New landscape in Varenga

Ruins, caves, and cable car

Improved action: Vaulting

TDM Ruins is online

New ways to ambush

Sliding action

Exclusive SMG: P90

Anniversary features

New icon & lobby

Spawn island fireworks

Winner Pass update

Vouchers and exclusives

New gifts & request feature

System update

Space gift sending option

Better Lobby airdrops

