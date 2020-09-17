PUBG Mobile Lite: How many MB is the 0.19.0 global version update?

The much anticipated 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite has officially been released globally. With the release of the latest version, the game has received a bevy of changes and features to improve players' overall gaming experience.
The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite recently hosted the beta testing phase for the 0.19.0 update. This testing is mainly conducted to eliminate the prevailing bugs and glitches after deploying hotfixes.
Size of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update
The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update is around 535 MB. Players will need approximately 1 GB of space on Android phones to accommodate the game files.
This update was released globally on 17th September, i.e., today, at around 12:00 PM IST. We suggest to update the game as soon as possible, as there are plenty of exciting rewards on offer for updating PUBG Mobile Lite. It's also important to note that these offers will end after a specific date.
Several new features have been added to the game. The main highlight of this update is the Survive Till Dawn mode, and the developers have also patched various bugs and glitches in the game to provide fair gameplay.
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update features
Here's a list of patch notes listed on Google Play store:
- First-anniversary celebration
- Added Varenga: Ruins
- New landscape in Varenga
- Ruins, caves, and cable car
- Improved action: Vaulting
- TDM Ruins is online
- New ways to ambush
- Sliding action
- Exclusive SMG: P90
- Anniversary features
- New icon & lobby
- Spawn island fireworks
- Winner Pass update
- Vouchers and exclusives
- New gifts & request feature
- System update
- Space gift sending option
- Better Lobby airdrops
Published 17 Sep 2020, 19:58 IST