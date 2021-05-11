PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 6 GB RAM Android devices in May 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two of the most widely played battle royale games on low-end Android smartphones.

While PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are well-optimized for low-end smartphones, this article compares the two titles' gameplay and graphics to determine which one performs better on devices with 6 GB RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire

Free Fire

Minimum System Requirements:

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum System Requirements:

Download Size - 610 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire share traditional battle royale elements. This means matches in the games are won by being the last person standing on the virtual battleground.

A classic PUBG Mobile Lite match sees 60 players battling it out on an island. Meanwhile, a BR match in Free Fire sees 50 players landing on an island to fight for the win.

Every match lasts between 15-20 minutes in both games.

Graphics

Graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire

PUBG Mobile Lite maps have more texture, allowing for a more realistic gameplay experience. On Android devices with 6 GB of RAM, the game can easily generate up to 60 frames per second on maximum graphics settings.

Free Fire's graphics have been tailored for low-end devices. However, even with the recommended 2 GB RAM, the game runs at a smooth 30 - 45 FPS. The game can produce up to 60 frames per second with a 6 GB RAM device or higher and will run at maximum capacity.

Verdict: Which is better?

Both of these games have been designed to run smoothly on low-end devices. As a result, both will work very well on devices with 6 GB RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite has a marginal advantage over Free Fire because of its rich graphics. Since Free Fire is less impressive graphically, it has more features for players to enjoy, such as pets, characters with abilities, and more.

Free Fire is recommended for players who want a unique battle royale experience. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, is an excellent option for a classic and realistic battle royale experience.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Players can always have their own views and choices.

