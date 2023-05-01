PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 48 revealed: Price, rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Winner Passes Season 48 commenced today. It features several rewards spread across the levels, and in essence, players are required to complete the Daily and Challenge Missions to progress through the levels to receive items. It has five levels and two separate tracks, including free and Elite. The Elite upgrade costs 280 BC, and players get back the entire premium currency upon completing the entire pass.

At the same time, Elite Upgrade Plus is priced at 800 BC. The main difference between the two rewards is that players receive ten additional ranks upfront. Moreover, players can only choose one per season; changing it later is not possible.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 48 details

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 48 Winner Pass (Image via Tencent)

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 48 Winner Pass commenced on May 1, 2023, exciting players with the arrival of new cosmetics. One can access the pass until May 31, 2023, to reach Level 50 and collect all the items.

The free track comparatively possesses fewer rewards in contrast to the free ones. Some of the most important rewards available in the latest season of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass are outlined below:

Rank 1 – Jade Mysteries Set, Masked Crusader, and WP Supply Voucher (Season 48) (30 BC)

Rank 2 – Season Portable Closet

Rank 3 – 20 BC

Rank 5 – Jade Mysteries Headgear and Legendary Warrior Avatar Frame

Rank 7 – Premier Outfit Coupon and 1000 BP

Rank 8 – 20 BC

Rank 10 – 65 Silver and Legendary Warrior Cover

Rank 12 – 2x BP Card 1-Hour and Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 13 – 20 BC

Rank 15 – Tiger’s Roar Parachute and Tin Soldier Suit

Rank 17 – Mission Card (Season 48) and 100x Silver

Rank 18 – 20 BC

Rank 20 – Great Indian Warrior Headpiece and Ancient Beast UMP45

Rank 22 – WP Gold Crate

Rank 23 – 20 BC

Rank 25 – 2x EXP Card 1-Hour, Deadly Sickle, and Premier Outfit Coupon

Rank 27 – 100 Silver

Rank 28 – 20 BC

Rank 30 – Tin Soldier Mask and Persian Warrior Backpack

Rank 32 – 20 BC

Rank 34 – 20 BC

Rank 35 – Persian Warrior Helmet

Rank 37 – 20 BC

Rank 39 – 20 BC

Rank 40 – Aurous Elegance Groza

Rank 42 – 20 BC

Rank 44 – 20 BC

Rank 45 – Legendary Warrior Set

Rank 47 – 20 BC

Rank 49 – 20 BC

Rank 50 – Great Indian Warrior Set and Lady Butterfly Motorcycle

In addition to working through the missions, players can purchase the ranks for the PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass using BC. In this case, a single rank will cost players 100 BC.

