PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 48 revealed: Price, rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Winner Passes Season 48 commenced today. It features several rewards spread across the levels, and in essence, players are required to complete the Daily and Challenge Missions to progress through the levels to receive items. It has five levels and two separate tracks, including free and Elite. The Elite upgrade costs 280 BC, and players get back the entire premium currency upon completing the entire pass.
At the same time, Elite Upgrade Plus is priced at 800 BC. The main difference between the two rewards is that players receive ten additional ranks upfront. Moreover, players can only choose one per season; changing it later is not possible.
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 48 details
The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 48 Winner Pass commenced on May 1, 2023, exciting players with the arrival of new cosmetics. One can access the pass until May 31, 2023, to reach Level 50 and collect all the items.
The free track comparatively possesses fewer rewards in contrast to the free ones. Some of the most important rewards available in the latest season of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass are outlined below:
- Rank 1 – Jade Mysteries Set, Masked Crusader, and WP Supply Voucher (Season 48) (30 BC)
- Rank 2 – Season Portable Closet
- Rank 3 – 20 BC
- Rank 5 – Jade Mysteries Headgear and Legendary Warrior Avatar Frame
- Rank 7 – Premier Outfit Coupon and 1000 BP
- Rank 8 – 20 BC
- Rank 10 – 65 Silver and Legendary Warrior Cover
- Rank 12 – 2x BP Card 1-Hour and Parachute Trail (Yellow)
- Rank 13 – 20 BC
- Rank 15 – Tiger’s Roar Parachute and Tin Soldier Suit
- Rank 17 – Mission Card (Season 48) and 100x Silver
- Rank 18 – 20 BC
- Rank 20 – Great Indian Warrior Headpiece and Ancient Beast UMP45
- Rank 22 – WP Gold Crate
- Rank 23 – 20 BC
- Rank 25 – 2x EXP Card 1-Hour, Deadly Sickle, and Premier Outfit Coupon
- Rank 27 – 100 Silver
- Rank 28 – 20 BC
- Rank 30 – Tin Soldier Mask and Persian Warrior Backpack
- Rank 32 – 20 BC
- Rank 34 – 20 BC
- Rank 35 – Persian Warrior Helmet
- Rank 37 – 20 BC
- Rank 39 – 20 BC
- Rank 40 – Aurous Elegance Groza
- Rank 42 – 20 BC
- Rank 44 – 20 BC
- Rank 45 – Legendary Warrior Set
- Rank 47 – 20 BC
- Rank 49 – 20 BC
- Rank 50 – Great Indian Warrior Set and Lady Butterfly Motorcycle
In addition to working through the missions, players can purchase the ranks for the PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass using BC. In this case, a single rank will cost players 100 BC.