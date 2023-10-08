PUBG Mobile: Long-range guide (October 2023)

Mastering long-range encounters in PUBG Mobile is a critical ability that can offer a significant advantage over opponents. However, gaining this skill can be difficult for someone who has never been a frequent sniper player. Understanding the concepts of long-range fighting can greatly improve gameplay, whether you want to be a sniper or increase accuracy from a distance.

This article will cover five crucial aspects to remember when fighting long-range encounters in PUBG Mobile.

Tips to master long-range in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

1) Weapon and attachment strategy

Choosing the correct weapon is critical for long-range engagement success in PUBG Mobile. Choose weapons with low recoil and great accuracy. The M416 and AUG A3 are great options. Add a 4x or 6x scope to improve visibility and precision. Consider employing a compensator or flash hider to reduce recoil and let you stay on target during protracted firefights.

2) Tactical positioning

Strategic positioning has a big impact on your long-term fighting success. Seek lofty areas for a better view; hills, buildings, and towers provide excellent observation locations. Use cover wisely to protect yourself from enemy fire, and avoid being exposed in open places. Elevation and cover will provide a tactical advantage, making it more difficult for opponents to see and hit you.

3) Map awareness and route planning

Mastering the map is essential for long-range gameplay in PUBG Mobile. Familiarize yourself with critical places and hotspots for snipers. Use this knowledge to anticipate opponent movements and strategically choose your engagements.

Plan your route to stay within the safe zone while also strategically positioning yourself for subsequent circles. Being aware of the landscape and modifying your tactics according to the situation is critical to long-term survival.

4) Silenced weapons and stealth tactics

Using quiet weapons gives your long-range confrontations an element of surprise. Suppressors conceal your location and minimize muzzle flash, giving a two-for-one advantage. For stealthy eliminations, consider using a sniper with a silencer. This method helps keep a low profile, making it difficult for opponents to locate you. In long-range conflicts, stealth tactics mixed with precision shots create a lethal combination.

5) Firing techniques and team coordination

Long-range firefights necessitate a distinct technique for firing. Instead of randomly spraying, use regulated bursts with automatic guns. This approach aids in maintaining precision over long distances. Tap fire single-shot guns to ensure each shot is deliberate and calculated. Patience is a virtue in long-range battles—wait for the right opportunity to fire.

Communication is the foundation of effective team play. Coordination is required to recognize enemies and convey important information to your teammates. Teammates can act as spotters, assisting in the detection of distant dangers. Coordinated shots and synchronized movements are required for efficient target elimination.

Adaptation and continual improvement based on the altering dynamics of each match are essential for becoming a powerful force on the ever-changing battlefields.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.