PUBG Mobile Nusa Conquest Challenge: Everything you need to know

PUBG Mobile's Nusa Conquest Challenge is the latest tournament that invites players across Asia to engage in an intense battle set to unfold on the Nusa map. Set to commence on January 10 and conclude on January 16, the event will extend one day beyond the initially advertised duration. It guarantees an intense contest amidst Nusa's varied landscapes.

This article provides an in-depth look at the PUBG Mobile Nusa Conquest Challenge, including the schedule, rules, and enticing prizes that await the skilled survivors.

PUBG Mobile Nusa Conquest Challenge details

Overview

The complete summary of the PUBG Mobile Nusa Conquest Challenge is given below:

Server: Asia

Asia Game Mode: Classic

Classic Tournament Style: Solo

Solo Map: Nusa

Nusa Platform: Mobile

Qualification round

The PUBG Mobile Nusa Conquest Challenge's qualification round will kick off with two matches, slated for January 10 and 11, 2024, at 11:00 UTC. Winners from the first match cannot participate in the second, ensuring a fresh pool of competitors. The top 15 players from each match, totaling 30, will receive an in-game friend request from the account (hiQuendi).

Winners must promptly accept the friend request and share their Discord username with the moderator. Failure to do so will result in the selection of a new winner, based on placement ranking.

Competing rounds

Following the qualification round, the tournament will progress through several stages, each featuring the best survivors from the previous one. These rounds are listed below:

Round 2: 30 players will compete in this round. and the top 20 will advance to round 3. It will be held on January 12 at 11:00 UTC.

30 players will compete in this round. and the top 20 will advance to round 3. It will be held on January 12 at 11:00 UTC. Round 3: Out of 20 players in this round, the top 10 will qualify for round 4. Round 3 is set to commence on January 13 at 11:00 UTC.

Out of 20 players in this round, the top 10 will qualify for round 4. Round 3 is set to commence on January 13 at 11:00 UTC. Round 4: This round will be held on January 14 at 11:00 UTC and the top 6 players from this round will advance to the pre-final round.

This round will be held on January 14 at 11:00 UTC and the top 6 players from this round will advance to the pre-final round. Pre-final round: This round is set to take place on January 15 at 11:00 UTC to engage players in a thrilling contest to determine the top 2 players who will qualify for the final round.

This round is set to take place on January 15 at 11:00 UTC to engage players in a thrilling contest to determine the top 2 players who will qualify for the final round. Final round: The final round will be held on January 16 at 11:00 UTC and will mark the conclusion of this tournament.

Players need to be punctual as the failure to join custom matches on time from Round 2 onwards will lead to disqualification from the tournament.

Prizes worth the battle

The stakes are high, with enticing prizes awaiting the champions:

First place (winner of the final round): Players will choose one of the given gifts - 1-year Discord Nitro, Google Pixel Buds A-Series, or 8100 UC of their choice. Runner-up (2nd place): 3850 UC and tournament avatar frame (30 days). Semifinalists (3rd to 6th place): 2785 UC each.

The highest prizes include 8,100 UC, which can be used to give a major boost to the gaming profile.

Terms and rules

PUBG Mobile Nusa Conquest Challenge update will be highlighted on the Discord channel available at this link. This tournament will strictly follow the rules given below:

All participants must communicate in English, maintain a polite and respectful demeanor towards moderators and community members, and adhere to community guidelines.

Any instance of cheating or violation of PUBG MOBILE's terms of service will result in permanent disqualification from the current and future events.

Only players with a character level of 30 and above are eligible to participate.

Only the most skilled survivors will emerge victorious as the PUBG Mobile Nusa Conquest Challenge intensifies, claiming their share of the impressive prizes.