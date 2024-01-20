PUBG Mobile Shadowy Duel event: Release date, rewards, and more

Tencent Games released the new PUBG Mobile Shadowy Duel event on January 10, 2024 (UTC+0), which will last until February 7, 2024 (UTC+0). It offers many rewards, including legendary outfits, an avatar frame, and much more. All you need to do in the event is complete its missions and collect Ninja Weapon sets to grab these rewards. Moreover, the event features a limited-time mini-game during weekends, adding to its amusements.

This article further discusses everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Shadowy Duel event.

The PUBG Mobile Shadowy Duel event explored

The PUBG Mobile Shadowy Duel event features a set of missions, and completing them yields Ninja Weapons. There are three types of these weapons: Katana, Shuriken, and Explosive Talisman, and collecting one each of them makes a Ninja Weapon set. Next, you must collect over 60 such sets to complete the event's reward track and claim all the rewards.

The top 500 players who finish the event's reward track will receive a Ninja-themed avatar frame. Also, the time-limited mini-game, Ninja Duel mode, will be live every weekend during the event between Saturday at 00:00 (UTC+0) and Monday at 00:00 (UTC+0).

While the event is live, you should make the most of it and claim its exclusive rewards since it's absolutely free.

Here are the PUBG Mobile Shadowy Duel event's items offered in its reward track:

Ninja Weapon set x3: 200 BP

Ninja Weapon set x6: 10 AG

Ninja Weapon set x9: One Classic Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

Ninja Weapon set x12: One Silver Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

Ninja Weapon set x15: A Ninja-themed sticker

Ninja Weapon set x18: 400 BP

Ninja Weapon set x21: 20 AG

Ninja Weapon set x24: Two Classic Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Ninja Weapon set x27: Two Silver Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Ninja Weapon set x30: Two Ninja-themed stickers

Ninja Weapon set x33: 30 UC voucher card

Ninja Weapon set x36: 30 AG

Ninja Weapon set x39: Two Classic Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Ninja Weapon set x42: A common collectible item

Ninja Weapon set x45: Two Silver Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Ninja Weapon set x48: Stealthy Ninja Avatar

Ninja Weapon set x51: Three Classic Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Ninja Weapon set x54: Three Silver Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Ninja Weapon set x57: 30 UC voucher card

Ninja Weapon set x60: The legendary Anubis Acolyte set and headgear

These are being offered in the PUBG Mobile Shadowy Duel event's reward track. Note that you can complete the event's daily missions as well as challenge missions to earn Ninja Weapon sets.

Follow Sportskeeda's PUBG Mobile section for guides and updates on the title.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the game and, instead, play its India-exclusive variant, BGMI.