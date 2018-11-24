PUBG Mobile Star Challenge: Top-3 Asian teams announced as Asia finals come to an end

Image Courtesy: PUBG Corporation

What's the story?

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Asia finals have concluded, and the top three teams from Asia that will make their way to the Global Finals in Dubai have been declared. The list features two teams from Thailand and one team from China, who will go on to face top teams from around the globe

In case you didn't know...

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is an Esports tournament is the first major mobile tournament announced and organised by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation. The tournament will feature twenty teams from around the globe, who will compete for a complete prize pool of $600,000 at Dubai.

The twenty teams that will compete in Dubai are selected from six regions by hosting individual regional tournaments. The recently concluded Asia finals featured twenty teams from Thailand, Japan, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, Philippines and Indonesia. The tournament featured six rounds and the teams with the highest cumulative score at the end of the competition was declared as the winner. The top-3 teams would go on to play at the Global Finals.

The heart of the matter

RRQ Athena from Thailand takes the number one spot on the list by winning the competition with a total score of 3365 points. With that win, the Thailand team punched its ticket to the Global Finals and also won $20,000.

The second spot too is taken by a team from Thailand. EVOSBurnout, which is touted by many as one of the best teams in the Asia region secured the second place with a cumulative score of 3035 points. EVOSBurnout claimed $15,000 from finishing second in the regional finals.

The Comfortable Pengium (TCP )team from China took the third spot with 2325 points, edging past the Japan Streamer team. TCP collected $10,000 for their effort at the Asia finals.

Two teams from India - 8bit and TeamIND took part in the tournament and finished twelfth and sixteenth respectively. Furthermore, 8bit won the last round of the tournament.

What's next?

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals will be held from 29 November 2018 to 1 December 2018 at the Festival Arena in Dubai. With top teams from six regions of the globe begin present for the challenge, it promises to be an exciting encounter.

The champions of the tournament will take home $200,000 while the runners-up will bag $100,000. $50,000 await the team that finishes third in Dubai.

