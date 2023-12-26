PUBG Mobile survival rate guide (December 2023)

In PUBG Mobile, survival is the key to victory. Even while fierce battles and shootouts are thrilling, surviving opponents and obtaining the coveted Chicken Dinner need a strategic approach to survival. It is essential to give you a competitive advantage over your rival in the game, regardless of your level of experience.

To help you increase your chances of winning and boosting your survival rate in PUBG Mobile, this article will go over five important criteria.

Tips to increase your survival rate in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Strategic landing and loot management

The first vital moments occur during the landing phase of each PUBG Mobile match. Choosing the best landing site is critical for looting and survival. Choose regions that are not densely occupied, allowing you to prepare without immediate danger. Popular places such as Pochinki and School may give wonderful loot, but they also attract more players, increasing the likelihood of early fights.

Once you've landed, prioritize your loot. Gather critical items like guns, ammunition, and armor immediately. Pay attention to your surroundings and keep an ear out for footsteps or gunshots, as they might provide useful information about close opponents. Consider landing near the safe zone's edge to reduce early engagements and boost your chances of reaching the late game.

2) Smart positioning and zone awareness

Surviving in PUBG Mobile necessitates continual awareness of the playing area and clever positioning. The play zone shrinks as the game proceeds, pulling players into tighter distances and increasing the risk of collisions.

Stay toward the middle of the safe zone whenever feasible to increase your chances of survival. This reduces the distance you must go when the play zone shrinks, exposing you to fewer enemies and giving you more time to plan your maneuvers.

Use natural cover, such as trees, rocks, and buildings. When possible, avoid running in open fields, as this makes you an easy target. Use the minimap to track the movement of the play zone and plan your journey accordingly. Vehicles can help you get to the safe zone faster, but they can also draw attention and expose you to hostile fire.

3) Tactical decision-making and engagements in PUBG Mobile

Survival in PUBG Mobile necessitates making deliberate judgments in confrontations. Avoid unnecessary clashes, particularly in the early and mid-game stages. Fighting raises your chances of getting removed, so evaluate each circumstance carefully. During warfare, prioritize high-ground locations because they provide better visibility and cover.

Consider the sound of gunshots when fighting opponents and use it to your advantage. If you hear two other teams battling, reposition yourself or escape the confrontation entirely. Also, keep an eye on your ammo and resources. Wasting ammunition or revealing your position when you don't have a clear edge might lead to undesirable outcomes.

Be patient and strategic in the late game. As the number of players diminishes, the likelihood of encountering enemies increases. Move with caution, use the environment for cover, and keep track of where the remaining players are. The final rings can be tough, so knowing the terrain and making decisive actions can considerably boost your chances of obtaining the coveted Chicken Dinner.

By mastering these aspects, you can increase your survival rate and enhance your overall performance in the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country can instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.