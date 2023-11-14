PUBG Mobile Thanksgiving Throwdown event: Registration link, rewards and more

In collaboration with Samsung Mobile US, PUBG Mobile has revealed some enthralling challenges for the players. They are in for a treat on November 23, 2023, as Thanksgiving Day brings an exciting PUBG Mobile event with tempting rewards. The Thanksgiving event is sure to involve millions of players worldwide in their common quest to prove themselves on a global level.

In this article, we'll highlight all the detail Krafton has revealed about this event.

PUBG Mobile Thanksgiving Throwdown details

In the weeks ahead, PUBG Mobile is gearing up to surprise its community with various events, including the Thanksgiving Throwdown. Initial details of this exciting event have been unveiled through their X (formerly Twitter) handle, and a brief summary is provided below.

Event Overview

The Thanksgiving Throwdown extends beyond a mere gaming tournament, offering a chance to showcase skills, compete globally, and secure remarkable prizes. It provides participants with the opportunity to demonstrate their prowess on a global stage while vying for enticing rewards.

With a whooping prize pool and global challenge, this event is a must for both casual and professional gamers alike. The competition promises fierce battles and intense moments, all set against the backdrop of the Thanksgiving season.

How to register

Securing your spot in the Thanksgiving Throwdown is a straightforward process. Simply head to the official sign-up page at https://amg.gg/ThanksgivingThrowdown and complete the registration form.

Do act fast, as registration is open only until November 18. This is your chance to join the gaming community in celebrating Thanksgiving with a thrilling competition that could see you claiming a share of the impressive prize pool.

Rewards

The rewards for the Thanksgiving Throwdown are nothing short of spectacular. With $50,000 up for grabs, participants have the opportunity to win big.

The top-performing players will not only earn their share of the prize pool but also have a shot at winning coveted Samsung Galaxy devices. Imagine upgrading your gaming setup with cutting-edge technology, all while basking in the glory of victory!

Collaboration with Samsung Mobile

This event is a result of a robust collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Samsung Mobile US, highlighting their dedication to delivering an unmatched gaming experience for players. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to elevating the gaming industry with cutting-edge technology and immersive gameplay.

The inclusion of Samsung Galaxy devices in the prize pool adds an extra layer of excitement, making the Thanksgiving Throwdown a must-attend event for tech enthusiasts and gamers alike.

As the Thanksgiving season approaches, PUBG Mobile invites you to partake in the Thanksgiving Throwdown event. Get ready to immerse yourself in a gaming experience like no other!