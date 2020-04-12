PUBG Mobile to launch new 'drone mode' on April 16

The new update will have a cold survival mode with features such as firewood, drones and killing of chickens.

The update will not require you to battle enemies, but also fight the extreme weather to survive.

New drone mode

With PUBG Mobile developers set to launch a major update on April 16, it's likely that players will see a new 'Cold Front' survival mode, adding to the game's innate number of features. The usage of surveillance drones similar to that of Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) could be another inclusion in this new, unheralded campaign.

Several social media users are also suggesting that it could be a 'snowy' or 'winter' version of Erangel, but if PUBG Mobile's deleted Twitter posts are anything to go by, it could be the addition of drones. However, Sportskeeda can confirm that it is an extension of the Vikendi map with an 'extreme snow' or cold survival mode addition.

Sportskeeda contacted a source close to Tencent Holdings, who said, "This will be a new mode with several new features in Vikendi with a snowstorm, and features such as drones and wood collection. Whether Tencent will update it all on September 16, only time will tell."

The only way to survive this cold mode on Vikendi, will be to stay indoors or light up a fire by collecting firewood from outside. Apart from fighting your enemies, you will also fight the weather to survive the battle royale mode.

The deleted image from PUBG Mobile's twitter handle

The image which was up for the sum of two hours was deleted by the social media handle, but it was enough for fans to take a guess about what the future hold. The tweet itself said, "Things are getting a bit....chilly here," this along with the backdrop of a relatively new mode and the addition of drones suggest a new avatar for the game.

Apart from drones, certain features will include snowboards, collection of firewood random animals such as chickens across the map.

The social media post that is still available on PUBG Mobile's handle shows the image of a player carrying holding the hands of his teammates in a snowy backdrop. Some of the added features images, you can find below.

Snowboards to manoeuvre through heavily clogged regions

Drones to help you spot firewood and other enemies

Random animals such as chickens on the map

The Cold Survival mode will also be known as the Arctic Mode as Sportskeeda had earlier reported. Some of other features will include:

Gather firewood and use lighter to light firewood indoors to survive

Hunt chickens and other animals to cook and eat them to increase body temperature

Heat packs

Snowboards

Drones

This new mode is surely going to add another new dimension to the popular mobile e-sports, including innovation of new squad tactics.