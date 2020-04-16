PUBG Mobile India user count increases by 80% during lock-down

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has resulted in the growth of PUBG Mobile's user numbers in India.

There are chances that the numbers might increase even further in the coming months.

PUBG Mobile Monthly Average Users Touch 19 Million.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, India has been under a lock-down for over a month. And most of the home-bound people have been playing online games on the internet to bide their time - especially PUBG Mobile.

As per data from a United States-based analytics firm SimilarWeb, theÂ PUBG MobileÂ average monthly user count in India has seen a 50-80% increase during this period. The game has surpassed the milestones set in February and March.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular last-man-standing action games around. And now, PUBG Mobile's average monthly user count has touched 19 million in India.

This is a far cry from what the situation was a few months ago. At that time there were a string of incidents where PUBG Mobile players were being hurt; there were cases like acid attacks, suicides and even murders over PUBG-related matters. As a result, many states in India had imposed a ban on the battle royale game.

But now, the game has turned into a source of relief and entertainment for crores of people stuck in their homes due to the pandemic.

The users have increased by over 80% in the last two months.

The AMUs statistics by SimiliarWeb show that PUBG Mobile is the go-to leisure activity for the Indian public these days. There are chances that the numbers might jump even higher given that the lock-down is most likely going to be extended.

COVID-19 has, however, adversely affected the group stage of the PMPL South Asia Region. Due to the delays in certain matches, the entire schedule of the competition had to be rejigged.

Following the initial lock-down, the PMPL Day 2 was postponed for a week. As of now, the players are at boot camps and their respective homes, continuing the PMPL South Asia Region stages.

