PUBG News: Official patch notes of PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 version revealed

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update

Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has rolled out the much-awaited PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update. Officials had already announced earlier on their social media accounts that the new update will arrive on October 16 after a short maintenance break. Also, the players who will update the game before 22nd October will be rewarded with free in-game items.

Rewards: Fairy Set (3 Days) X1, 50 Silver Frags, 2,888 Battle Points

A few days ago, some speculative news and articles came out regarding the change-log of PUBG Mobile's 0.15.0 update, but no one knew what new features would be present in this update. But finally, the patch notes of the latest update 0.15.0 have been released officially by the developers of PUBG Mobile.

Patch Notes of 0.15.0 PUBG Mobile Update:

Payload Mode: PUBG Mobile has acquired a brand-new mode in this update, which features Helicopters, RPG, Missiles, and more. Along with this Air Strike Beacon, Vehicle Repair Pack is also introduced in the item pack.

PUBG Mobile has acquired a brand-new mode in this update, which features Helicopters, RPG, Missiles, and more. Along with this Air Strike Beacon, Vehicle Repair Pack is also introduced in the item pack. New Vehicle/Weapon: BRDM-2, the new vehicle which can be only be spawned on the map by shooting flare guns while being outside the play zone. Coming to the weapon part, Deagle is now exclusively available in PUBG Mobile.

BRDM-2, the new vehicle which can be only be spawned on the map by shooting flare guns while being outside the play zone. Coming to the weapon part, Deagle is now exclusively available in PUBG Mobile. Vaulting: Improves movement

Improves movement Explosive Barrels: Blow them up to deal damage

Blow them up to deal damage Survive Till Dawn: Halloween, new human faction & items

Halloween, new human faction & items Graffiti: Spray away

Spray away Modified weapons & gears

Improved fluency, control, power consumption, performance, and Lobby UI.

So these are the changes that every player will experience in this new update. As mentioned earlier in this article, the players will receive free rewards if they will update the game before 22 October. So, update the game quickly and don't miss a chance to get these attractive items.

