PUBG News: Patch Note for the XBOX 1.0 Update #2

The new update will add Training Mode, two new weapon and two new vehicles to PUBG (Image courtesy: PUBG)

PUBG just released their new patch for Xbox users. The will be updating the live servers with patch update #2. The new update will add Training Mode, two new weapon and two new vehicles to PUBG. Few life and bug fixes will be applied as well.

The official statement said,

“Hey everyone,

We’re excited to finally bring the PTS content to the live servers!

On October 25, we will be updating live servers to Update #2, which will add the Training Mode, two new weapons, and two new vehicles to PUBG, along with several quality of life and bug fixes.”

Read the official Patch Note here

Here is the Patch Note for the update:

Training Mode

1. Newly added Training Mode where you can practice all aspects of PUBG game-play

2. The Training Mode map is 2×2 in size.

3. You can join through matchmaking by clicking on the “Training Mode” button in the lobby.

4. When there are more than 5 players in the matchmaking queue, the session will start immediately. Players will continue to join open sessions for up to 5 minutes after they start. (Up to 20 per session)

5. If there are less than 5 players in the matchmaking queue, matchmaking will continue for 5 minutes

6. If there are still less than 5 players after 5 minutes, the session will start with the original number of players present and other players cannot join the session.

7. Total play time is 30 minutes (e.g. in case of number 1, where you immediately enter a session, you have 5 minutes where other players can join the session and regular training mode playing time of 25 minutes)

8. Players cannot drop below 1hp in Training mode.

New Weapon: Beryl M762

1. Added the Beryl M762, this is a new versatile Assault Rifle which spawns on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

2. Beryl M762 uses 7.62mm ammunition and can load up to 30 rounds (40 with an extended magazine)

3. The Beryl has upper and lower rails, allowing for scopes and a grip.

4. It has lower per bullet damage than the AKM, but a higher firing rate, meaning higher DPS if you can control the kick.

New Weapon: MK47 Mutant

1. Added a new AR weapon: the MK47 Mutant

2. MK47 Mutant can be acquired on all maps (Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok) through world spawn

3. MK47 Mutant is an AR weapon using 7.62mm bullets and has a 20 round capacity, which can be upgraded to 30 rounds with an extended magazine.

4. The Mutant has 2 firing modes: single shot and 2-round burst

5. Almost all types of attachments can be used with the MK47, but it has no stock slot

New Sanhok-Exclusive Vehicle: Scooter

1. Added a new two-seat vehicle, the Scooter, which is exclusive to Sanhok.

2. Both the scooter and 2-seater motorbike can be found on Sanhok.

3. Compared to the current motorbike, the Scooter has lower speed and an increased turning circle, but the same HP.

New Sanhok Exclusive Vehicle: Tukshai

1. Added a new vehicle that will be exclusive to the Sanhok map.

2. The Tukshai is a 3 person vehicle that substitutes the UAZ, Dacia, and Minibus.

3. The Tukshai is slower compared to the previous vehicles but fits perfectly with Sahnok’s environment.

Cosmetics

1. Halloween Skins

o The below items have been added in STORE -> ITEMS available from Oct 25 3am PDT/12pm CEST – Nov 20 6pm PT/Nov 21 3am CET

#1 Maniacal Butcher Set – 10,000 BP

#2 Killer Clown Set – 1,800 G-Coin

#3 Ancient Mummy Set – 1,600 G-Coin

#4 Bloody Nurse Set – 2,100 G-Coin

#5 Sinister Skull Mask – 7,000 BP

#6 Pumpkin RIP-cord – 500 G-Coin

#7 Haunted Pumpkin Mask – Free upon lobby login until Nov 6, 4 pm PT/Nov 7, 1 am CET

2. These sets are also sold in individual pieces.

Restructuring of the BP System

Previously, we offered BP rewards based only on your ranking. Now, we’ve restructured the system to take into account both play time and ranking.

Rewards have been restructured to equalize the differences in BP efficiency based on playing time for each Map and Mode.

We’ve changed team rewards to be shared:

1. You will no longer receive 4 times the BP because you were playing alone in a squad game

Gameplay

1. The bluezone effect has been changed

2. Added ‘TPP Aim Camera Position’ to options

#1 Reset to Right Shoulder (default setting)

The camera will always be positioned above the character’s right shoulder

#2 Reset to Left Shoulder

The camera will always be positioned above the character’s left shoulder

Latest Peek Shoulder

Camera position automatically moves in the direction you last leaned

Latest Aim Shoulder

The camera remains in the last ADS direction

In this setting, the camera position won’t be changed by leaning while not in ADS or scoping

[Right shoulder camera / Left shoulder camera]

1. Added a new attachment: the Laser Sight

Bullet spread is reduced when hip firing and soft-aiming

The Laser Sight fits on weapons with a lower rail slot available, taking up the grip slot.

2. Added the improved Marker/Ping System first introduced for testing on the 8/1 test server update

Using (R) button, you can create a marker where you are aiming on the compass at the top of the screen (not visible in the world)

3. All team members can see this marker on the compass

4. After setting the marker, there is a 2-second cooldown before you can mark again

5. The marker on the compass will automatically disappear after 5 seconds

6. When the ping markers overlap, the closest located marker will be shown on top.

7. Increased maximum sensitivity (10 → 20)

UI/UX

1. Added a key guide to the loading screen tips (XBOX image will be applied soon)

2. Improved the design of the map markers

Reporting

1. You can now report a player for Teaming, Gameplay interference, Verbal abuse.

Performance

1. Optimized weather effects to increase framerate – especially during rain

2. Optimized cloud effects during free falling to increase framerate

3. Improved performance by adjusting on-hit effects for various materials

4. Improved server and client performance by optimizing the inner composition of the plane

5. Increased quality of optimization to reduce desync.