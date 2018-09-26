Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
PUBG News: PUBG to host a major tournament with $600,000 prize pool

Kuldeep Thapa
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
12   //    26 Sep 2018, 06:09 IST

Via
Via PUBG Corp

For a while, it seemed like PUBG Mobile had no major tournaments and now we are getting one after another!

PUBG Corp recently announced a 'Star Challenge' tournament with a whopping $600,000 prize pool. The regions included in the tournament are North America, South America, Japan, Korea, China, Europe, and Asia.

Prize Pool will be divided into several layers with the Global champion receiving $200,000, Runner-up $100,000 and third place team getting $50,000. Similarly Regional champions will be getting $20,000, Runnerup $15,000 and third place $10,000. Winners will also be getting a partnership with PUBG Corp as a part of a Content Creator program.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the notable sponsor of the tournament. 20 teams from each region will move up to the Global stage after qualifiers.

The tournament will comprise of Streamers, professional gamers as well as celebrities. This is supposed to be the biggest PUBG mobile tournament yet with the first stage of European finals going to be held in Kiev from September 29-30. The finals of the Global matches will be held in Dubai.

PUBG Corp is moving forward with PUBG mobile by constantly releasing tournaments. India will soon be hosting the 'PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018' in collaboration with OPPO Phones with a massive prize pool.

PUBG has released another mobile version PUBG Lite which is targeted towards lower budget phones. The game will only take 30 MB of size and will run on lower requirements. The game has only been released on Philipines as of now and will hit the global market after some testing.

There have also been some leaks about the PUBG finally coming to PS4. The Korean Certifying board has rated PUBG giving some clear indications. No date has been revealed yet but it is expected to come around the end of year.

