Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (July 21, 2025): When will servers be back online?

Rainbow Six Siege X has been seeing steady growth in its player base since launch, thanks to the developers constantly pushing updates to keep things fresh. With every new addition, there can be issues that require urgent fixes, which is why Ubisoft often pushes small hotfix updates. According to the game's official X account, a new hotfix maintenance is scheduled for July 21, 2025, at 9 AM Eastern Time, but only for PC players.On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege X downtime and when the servers are expected to return.Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (July 21, 2025) for all regionsThe official announcement post confirmed that the Rainbow Six Siege X downtime will last up to 60 minutes for PC players, starting at 9 AM Eastern Daylight Time. However, in most past cases, the servers have gone back online even earlier, which is a plus for the players who are eager to jump back in as soon as possible.Here's the exact time across all major regions for when the maintenance begins:Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 21, 2025, at 6 AMMountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 21, 2025, at 7 AMCentral Daylight Time (CDT): July 21, 2025, at 8 AMEastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 21, 2025, at 9 AMBritish Summer Time (BST): July 21, 2025, at 2 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST): July 21, 2025, at 3 PMMoscow Standard Time (MSK): July 21, 2025, at 4 PMIndian Standard Time (IST): July 21, 2025, at 6:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST): July 21, 2025, at 9 PMJapan Standard Time (JST): July 21, 2025, at 10 PMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 21, 2025, at 11 PMNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 22, 2025, at 1 AMAs of now, the developers have not mentioned the exact changes included in this PC hotfix. However, it could be related to the recent wave of cheating issues. After the ShieldGuard update on July 15, 2025, there has been a massive surge in the number of cheating reports in Siege X. For now, all players can do is simply wait for an official patch notes announcement to know more about today's maintenance.