Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (July 21, 2025): When will servers be back online?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 21, 2025 11:34 GMT
Everything you need to know about today
Everything you need to know about today's Siege X downtime (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege X has been seeing steady growth in its player base since launch, thanks to the developers constantly pushing updates to keep things fresh. With every new addition, there can be issues that require urgent fixes, which is why Ubisoft often pushes small hotfix updates. According to the game's official X account, a new hotfix maintenance is scheduled for July 21, 2025, at 9 AM Eastern Time, but only for PC players.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege X downtime and when the servers are expected to return.

Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (July 21, 2025) for all regions

The official announcement post confirmed that the Rainbow Six Siege X downtime will last up to 60 minutes for PC players, starting at 9 AM Eastern Daylight Time. However, in most past cases, the servers have gone back online even earlier, which is a plus for the players who are eager to jump back in as soon as possible.

Here's the exact time across all major regions for when the maintenance begins:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 21, 2025, at 6 AM
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 21, 2025, at 7 AM
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 21, 2025, at 8 AM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 21, 2025, at 9 AM
  • British Summer Time (BST): July 21, 2025, at 2 PM
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 21, 2025, at 3 PM
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 21, 2025, at 4 PM
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): July 21, 2025, at 6:30 PM
  • China Standard Time (CST): July 21, 2025, at 9 PM
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): July 21, 2025, at 10 PM
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 21, 2025, at 11 PM
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 22, 2025, at 1 AM
As of now, the developers have not mentioned the exact changes included in this PC hotfix. However, it could be related to the recent wave of cheating issues. After the ShieldGuard update on July 15, 2025, there has been a massive surge in the number of cheating reports in Siege X. For now, all players can do is simply wait for an official patch notes announcement to know more about today's maintenance.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
