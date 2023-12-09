Rare Defender Upgrade FC 24 Evolution: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The Rare Defender Upgrade FC 24 Evolution is now live in Ultimate Team. Unlike the Midfield Dynasty Evolution released on December 8, it allows you to upgrade one of your defensive talents. That said, this isn't a free evolution and requires you to spend either 150,000 coins or 750 FC Points.

Hence, it's really important to make the best possible decision to ensure that you don't end up wasting your resources when it comes to this Rare Defender inclusion. Moreover, any card you use in it will be permanent, and not all items provide the best returns.

Hence, it's quite essential to understand all the requirements and potential upgrades offered by this evolution before making a decision.

All Rare Defender Upgrade FC 24 Evolution requirements

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, the evolution has no restriction in place when it comes to positions. You can use any card in it as long as it satisfies these requirements:

Rarity: Rare

Pace: Max 83

Defending: Max 85

Overall: Max 87

Defending: Min 61

Playstyles+: Max 0

While this evolution can be used on non-defenders as well, the requirements make it ideal for wing-backs in particular. They tend to have defending higher than 61. However, very few of them boast a score of over 85 when it comes to this attribute.

All Rare Defender Upgrade FC 24 Evolution upgrades

This content offers two levels of upgrades, and they have their own conditions as well. If you can manage to complete both levels, the card you used will improve massively.

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: +1

Defensive Work Rate: High

Passing: +3

Physicality: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Level 2 upgrades

Playstyle+: Intercept

Overall: +1

Pace: +3

Physicality: +3

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +3

Level 1 upgrade conditions

Play 1 Rivals or Champions match using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least two goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in-game.

Level 2 upgrade conditions

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 1 Rivals or Champions match using your active EVO player in the game.

Best Rare Defender Upgrade FC 24 Evolution players

Expand Tweet

There are over 2,000 cards that can be included in this evolution. Here are the best possible options for you to consider:

Marcos Acuna

Joao Cancelo

Ilkay Gundogan

Leon Goretzka

David Alaba

Ona Battle

Thomas Partey

The potential returns on these cards in the Rare Defender Upgrade FC 24 Evolution will be better than if you used other options. This way, they can become important players in your starting lineups as well.