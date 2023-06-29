There are only six weeks left before HoYoverse finally releases the Fontaine region in Genshin Impact. The Nation of Justice is the fifth nation of Teyvat and is ruled by the Hydro Archon, Focalors. That said, there is one more patch before the new region arrives. Genshin Impact 3.8 will be the final Sumeru update, and it will be a complete rerun patch with Eula and Klee's long-awaited return.

While many travelers have been waiting for their return and are looking forward to pulling them, there are also a few valid reasons to skip these banners and save for Fontaine. This article will cover some of those reasons and discuss if they are worth it.

3 reasons why Genshin Impact 3.8 banners are skippable for Fontaine

1) Eula and Klee are not meta

Klee and Eula (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase of Genshin Impact version 3.8 will feature Eula and Klee's rerun banners. The former is a powerful unit, but there are a couple of reasons why she isn't meta and might not be worth pulling. A major factor is that she specializes in dealing Physical DMG, and there are no dedicated Physical supports to buff her damage, making it difficult to obtain 36 stars in Spiral Abyss with her.

A C0 Eula is a decent unit, and she can also become an extremely broken unit with more constellations, but from a F2P player's perspective, C0 may not be worth pulling when Fontaine is right around the corner. The same reasoning applies to Klee. She is a very good Pyro main DPS unit, but her movement is slow and has a pretty low Max HP; thus, it takes time to master her fully.

In addition, characters like Hu Tao, Xiangling, and Yoimiya can easily outperform Klee as a Pyro DPS, so if travelers already have the aforementioned units, they can skip the little Knight of Favonius.

2) Wanderer is not a must-pull character

Wanderer is a good main DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Wanderer is an amazing main DPS unit that dishes out raw Anemo damage from his Normal Attacks. His movement speed is fast, allowing him to spam Normal and Charged Attacks during a fight. He also synergizes pretty well with other units, such as Xingqiu and Yelan. In addition, his skill allows him to fly for a short time, making him a good option for an exploration party.

That said, Wanderer is not a must-pull character. While he is a good on-field DPS unit, several other units can outperform him, such as Hu Tao, Ayaka, and Raiden Shogun. Therefore, if Genshin Impact players only need a good damage dealer, they can skip Wanderer and save for new units from Fontaine.

3) Kokomi is good, but better to go for new units if you can clear Abyss with 36 stars already

Kokomi is an amazing Hydro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Kokomi went from being the most hated to one of the best characters in Genshin Impact. When she made her debut, she received a lot of criticism because of her negative crit rate, but she has now become a part of the meta thanks to her amazing support and healing abilities. With the introduction of Dendro and the new Bloom/Hyperbloom reactions, her worth as a unit has increased.

Genshin Impact players should definitely go for her if they really need her. However, if they can clear the Spiral Abyss with 36 stars, they don't necessarily need her and can skip her banner for Fontaine units and have fun with a new play style.

This article listed all the reasons only based on meta-perspective. Genshin Impact players are free to pull for anyone they like and if they don't care about meta.

