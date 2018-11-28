Red Dead Redemption 2: Everything you need to know about the multiplayer beta

Image Courtesy: Rockstar Games

Since its launch on 26 October 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Red Dead Redemption 2 received critical acclaim for its gameplay mechanics, visuals and sound design, and is on its way to becoming one of the biggest games of this calendar year.

Set in the year 1899, RDR 2 is the sequel to the highly-successful Red Dead Redemption but is a prequel in terms of the storyline. This year's game is even more expansive, as the playable area in Red Dead Redemption 2 is larger than the entire map of Grand Theft Auto V. Furthermore, with over 1000 non-playable characters, the game pushes everyone's imaginations to the limits and is a game every passionate gamer must experience at least once.

Rockstar Games announced Red Dead Online, which is a competitive multiplayer mode set in the RDR 2 universe and is already made available to a select batch of players. This mode features the same map used in RDR 2 and includes a host of features to keep you occupied in the wild west.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the four things you need to know before you get your hands on Red Dead Redemption Online.

#1 Character Creation and the Posse System

The online multiplayer mode begins with the creation of the character. One could set the appearance and attributes with great detail before one sets out on the epic journey from the Sisika Penitentiary.

All the actions that you perform in the game accumulate XP, which improves the player rank and also provides interesting added bonuses. In this process, one unlocks additional items along with improving their attributes. Moreover, the ability system received an overhaul, which now allows players to purchase additional cards using Gold or by increasing their XP.

One could ride with friends in a Posse to complete cooperative story-based missions and head-to-head competitive series. And, depending on the situation in the game, the Posse could either be set as temporary or permanent.

