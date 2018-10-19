Red Dead Redemption 2: Launch trailer released, watch it here

Kredy
19 Oct 2018, 17:33 IST

Image Courtesy: Red Dead Redemption 2 / Rockstar Games

The much-anticipated open-world western game is set to hit the stores on 26 October 2018, and as announced earlier, Rockstar Games unveiled the launch trailer of the game on 17 October 2018. As with any good trailer, this one showcases glimpses of the action that one could expect while playing this exhilarating game. Primarily, the trailer focuses on the main storyline, highlighting the drama that could unfold within Arthur Morgan's gang.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is set in the year 1899 and is the sequel to the highly-successful Red Dead Redemption game that was released in 2010. This year's game promises to be even more expansive, and according to Rockstar, and the playable area in this game is poised to be bigger than the map present in GTA V. The launch trailer offered a sneak peek of the varied terrain that could be seen in the game; covering small towns, lush forests and almost endless railway tracks of the wild west.

Furthermore, the trailer also demonstrated the brilliant voice acting present in the game, which goes a long way towards setting the cold and calculating world of Red Dead Redemption 2. With over 1000 non-playable characters, each featuring a distinct voice and personality, Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to push the imagination of every individual who experiences the game.

According to Rockstar, 'Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.'

Like the original game, it is only available on consoles - PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for pre-order from 19 October 2018 both on the Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store. Moreover, expect the online multiplayer version called Red Dead Online to be launched in November 2018.