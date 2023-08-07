Reddit user has wife who “doesn’t like video games” hooked to Baldur’s Gate 3

With Baldur's Gate 3 slowly but surely reaching the 1,000,000 concurrent player mark on Steam, the RPG is not just being enjoyed by the gaming community alone. It seems that those who have never played a video game are now seemingly hooked on exploring the vast open world of the Forgotten Realms, enjoying an incredibly fleshed-out and humorous DnD experience that Larian Studios was able to craft.

A Redditor named u/geekeasyalex recently shared a photo in the Baldur's Gate subreddit, which shows his wife enjoying the latest installment to the franchise.

He points out in the post that his wife, who "doesn't like video games," is now hooked to Baldur's Gate 3 and has been playing the game for nine hours straight.

BG3 has been one of Larian Studio's most successful titles within just a couple of days of its launch and is slowly charting a path to becoming the most-played game on Steam of all time.

Baldur's Gate 3 is becoming the perfect entry point for non-gamers

Baldur's Gate 3's charm lies in its ability to craft an incredibly engaging narrative experience. Each character in the game is highly memorable, and there is a lot of freedom in how you can go about your relationships with them or tackle some of the missions and challenges that the open world will throw at you.

From resurrecting the dead to romancing the parasitic tadpole in the protagonist's brain, BG3 has been one of the most fleshed-out DnD experiences in any RPG thus far.

Especially with the Explorer difficulty, which makes the title a casual-friendly experience, Baldur's Gate 3 has become an entry point for those who are new to video games or have disliked them for some reason.

With the Redditor's wife getting hooked on the RPG, those in the comments take a moment to point out just how unique the storytelling experience is.

Baldu's Gate 3 is currently just available for PC. However, it will be getting its PlayStation release next month, on September 6, 2023, and will likely coincide with Starfield's release on Xbox and PC.

However, BG3's Xbox release has been pushed back as Larian is having trouble implementing split-screen couch co-op on the Series S. Hence the release on Microsoft's console will be pushed back to sometime in 2024. However, the developers are yet to provide any official details on it.