Road to Battlefield 6 week 5 event: All missions explained

Road to Battlefield 6 is here with a new list of weekly missions, as we head close to the game's October 2025 release. The first few weeks rewarded 45 points for the battle pass; however, weeks 4 and 5 are offering 54 points. The extra points help increase level progression in the free pass of Battlefield 2042, as we step into the home stretch.

This article will go over all the Road to Battlefield 6 week 5 missions for Battlefield 2042.

Road to Battlefield 6 week 5: All missions

Out of the seven weeks in this battle pass, we are in the fifth. Level 60 is visible on the horizon for the free Road to Battlefield 6 battle pass, which arrived with the BF2042 update 9.2. Running from August 18 to October 7, 2025, there are 63 regular missions and a total of 70 if we take the weekly bonuses into account.

Taking a look at week 5 of Road to BF6 battlepass (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Here are all the Tier 1 missions for week 5:

Inflict a total of 500 damage with Assault Rifles .

with . Earn a total of three Combat Ribbons .

. Acquire a total of 2 Disruption assists.

Here is a list of all the Tier 2 missions:

Perform just one takedown .

. Self-Heal with Med-Pen for a total of six times .

for a total of . Get a total of 6 Kills and Assists with either Grenades or Underbarrel Grenade Launchers (the latter provides Double progression).

Here are the Tier 3 missions:

Acquire at least two kills with the Repair Tool .

with the . Heal or Resupply a total of 30 teammates .

or a total of . Acquire a total of 20 Kills with Hip-Fire.

Also read: Battlefield 6 will have grounded skins, but it's "for a while"

Note that Tier 2 in Road to Battlefield 6 week 4 unlocks after completing two Tier 1 missions. Tier 3, on the other hand, requires you to complete a total of four missions from Tiers 1 and 2.

After all nine regular missions are done, you can also complete a weekly bonus mission, which becomes available after completing five of the nine challenges in Week 5. The bonus weekly mission requires you to get 15 Kills with Assault Rifles or the F2000. The latter provides double progression.

Since this bonus challenge expires in seven days when the next weekly challenges unlock, you should make it a priority to get it done before September 22, 2025. This will help make the grind for the Road to Battlefield 6 battle pass easier.

