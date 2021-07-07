Funky Friday is a game within Roblox that launched in early 2021. Since then, some codes have been added to the game for players to redeem points and new animations. Any player can redeem the codes for July 2021.

Roblox Funky Friday codes (July 2021)

250M - Redeem this code for 250 points.

- Redeem this code for 250 points. 100M - Redeem this code for 500 points.

- Redeem this code for 500 points. smashthatlikebutton - This is the latest code added. Redeem this for 300 points.

- This is the latest code added. Redeem this for 300 points. 1MILFAVS - Redeem this code for a Boombox Animation.

- Redeem this code for a Boombox Animation. 19DOLLAR - Redeem this code for a RickRoll Animation.

There are five codes available for Roblox's Funky Friday so far. As mentioned above, the code for 300 additional points is the latest to be added in Funky Friday for redemption.

Players should redeem a code for a game mode before it expires. Roblox doesn't usually have a set time for when codes are added or when they expire. That aspect of the game is up to the creators of a given game mode like Funky Friday or Death Star Tycoon.

Players need to redeem the codes in the game itself. Code redemptions in Funky Friday are luckily streamlined. Codes can be redeemed quickly without having to search for entire locations.

The first step is to launch Roblox's Funky Friday game. Next, players need to look at the top of their screen, where they will find a Twitter icon. They should then click on the icon. This will prompt a pop-up for code redemption. Players can enter the code to complete the process.

What is the Funky Friday Roblox Game?

Funky Friday is a competitive mode in Roblox based on the idea of rhythm games such as Dance Dance Revolution or even Beat Saber. Players go up against each other in pairs of two for a direct competition.

The goal is to match the directional arrows to the music. Each successful match will give players a score over their opponent. Whoever has the highest score at the end of the Roblox Funky Friday game is declared the winner.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh