Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo arrives as Serie A returns in FIFA19 video game

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
9   //    20 Aug 2018, 20:32 IST

Milan, Aug 20 (AFP) Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Italy has boosted the international popularity of Serie A which will return in the FIFA 19 video game to be launched next month, the Lega Serie A confirmed today.

Lega Serie A chairman Gaetano Micciche said they had agreed a partnership with EA Sports that will see the league feature in the new edition of the world's most famous football simulator.

"We are very happy to come back in a famous and popular game like FIFA 19," Micciche said in a statement.

"The agreement signed with an internationally renowned partner such as EA Sports testifies to the worldwide recognition that our championship has."

Rival video game company Konami had held the rights for the last few seasons and while EA Sports included Italian clubs and players in its FIFA games it had to refer to Serie A as "Calcio A" and could not use Serie A logos.

Maurizio Finocchiaro, Electronic Arts Italy General Manager, underlined "the high potential of the next season for Italian football".

Ronaldo, 33, made his Serie A debut for Juventus in a 3-2 win at Chievo at the weekend after a 100 million euro move from Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the cover star in the FIFA 18 edition with his former club.

The Italian league has also seen the return of former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to Italy as coach of Serie A runners-up Napoli.

The new edition, which will be available from September 28, also allow fans to compete in the new UEFA Champions League tournament mode, which includes all stages of the competition

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
FIFA 19: Best Featuring FUT Icons Released So Far
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar lead the way in first...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: New Stadiums and LaLiga Features
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: Cristiano Ronaldo revealed as cover star yet again
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: Introduction of UEFA Champions League and its...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: All About the New Kick-Off Feature
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Icons in FIFA Mobile
RELATED STORY
26-year-old video gamer Tyler Belvin bypasses Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
All-time highest-rated XI in FIFA
RELATED STORY
CS:GO DED Game???!!
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us