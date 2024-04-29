Apex Legends will reportedly feature Solo LTM

Solo LTM (Limited Time Mode) might be coming to Apex Legends along with Quads for Battle Royale. This was recently confirmed by Osvaldatore, a credible data miner on Twitter. They had spoken about these additions earlier in April but has now provided a more stolid confirmation.

Apex Legends Season 21 is on the horizon and Respawn might have big things planned for us players. If Osvaldatore is correct about the Solo LTM, this will have players at the edge of their seats if they weren’t already blown away by Alter, a brand-new legend that might join the Apex Legends fray.

(Note: Since this article is based on data-mined information, it is advisable to take it with a grain of salt.)

Apex Legends Solo LTM might be a game-changing facet

For the longest time, the player base has been requesting a solo queue for the game and it looks like it might finally transpire. The data mining scene has been teeming with leaks regarding solo LTM and Quads for Battle Royale and both cater to different sections of the community.

Solo queues can be beneficial for people who like to enjoy the game in Solus. Whereas, Quads might make life easier for those who like to socialize.

We have heard folks at Respawn express their concern regarding Quads for Battle Royale. In 2021, Jason McCord exclaimed how internal testing for Quads became “untrackable and chaotic in a negative way.” It looks like they have finally found a way around these shortcomings. If Osvaldatore is right about the future updates, we might get Quads soon.

Besides Solo LTM and Quads, there are a few other changes that we might get to see, with the P2020 and the R-99 reactive cosmetics topping the list. There is a lot on the plate and if the leaks are correct, Season 21 of Apex Legends will be a banger, to say the least.

When is Solo LTM coming to Apex Legends?

As far as leaks are concerned, Solo LTM might be coming to the game in Season 21. However, Respawn does make alterations, and it might take longer for this mode to arrive.

Is Solo mode going to be permanent in Apex Legends?

Initially, Osvaldatore had speculated that the Solo mode will be time-limited. However, in a recent leak update, they said that this mode might be here to stay. As of writing, we cannot say for sure if the Solo mode is going to be a permanent addition to the game.

