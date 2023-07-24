EA FC 24 Closed Beta expected release date and time across all regions explored

While the official release of EA FC 24 is still a couple of months away, the Closed Beta of the highly-anticipated game is expected to soon be available in select regions across the globe. This beta allows the developers to make last-minute adjustments based on community feedback from the chosen few who received the code for this mode, providing gamers with a refined product upon release.

The selection process for the Closed Beta is still a mystery to many, with gamers being selected randomly and getting mailed the codes for early access to specific modes of the unreleased title. However, professional esports players are often ensured access to this beta as their input is valuable when crafting the core gameplay mechanics.

Note: This article is speculative. No confirmation has been provided by EA Sports regarding the existence or release of the Closed Beta.

The Closed Beta of EA FC 24 could arrive soon

The Closed Beta is a very early build of the game released to a very small portion of the community to gauge their feedback, with the final released product being significantly different. Similar to previous years, the beta for EA FC 24 should arrive several weeks before the scheduled release of the full game, giving the developers plenty of time to make the necessary tweaks.

When will the Closed Beta be available?

While EA Sports has not provided any hints about the arrival of a Closed Beta, the release of this feature is a key moment in the development process of every title in the series. Gamers are assuming that the beta could be released at any time now, with leaks on social media speculating that the release date could be towards the end of July.

FUTZoneFIFA on Twitter made an estimation based on the pattern followed by EA Sports in previous years, arriving at the conclusion that the close beta of EA FC 24 will arrive next week. This potentially hints at a release date of 31 July, following a regional time across various time zones. This means that the codes will be sent out at midnight based on the local time zone.

How to access the EA FC 24 Closed Beta

The selection process for the beta codes is random, but it is easy to be eligible for a chance to get selected. You just have to sign up for EA's newsletter through an account that is linked to your EA account.

Those lucky will receive the codes when they are released in their respective time zones. The code will be linked to your account, making it impossible for anyone else to use the code without access to your account.