EA FC 24 Julian Alvarez Trailblazers SBC leaked - Expected release date, possible costs, and more

EA FC 24 players will reportedly get a Julian Alvarez Trailblazers SBC during the Team 2 release. This information was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on October 19 and will certainly delight the community. If the rumor turns out to be accurate, players will be able to unlock an exciting item without having to rely on their pack luck.

Team 2 will go live on October 20 and introduce a new set of exciting items. It will feature special cards of footballers who have performed brilliantly in the current season. While the bulk of cards will be added via packs, SBCs and objectives will provide additional ways for players to get more items.

While official information about the Julian Alvarez Trailblazers SBC is not available right now, certain predictions can be made based on how the challenges work in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Julian Alvarez Trailblazers SBC release date

Since EA Sports hasn't confirmed any details so far, the Julian Alvarez Trailblazers SBC could be released as early as the night of October 20.

As Team 2 cards will be introduced, there will also be a new SBC. While it could feature another footballer, Julian Alvarez looks like a favorite to feature on the opening night.

The rumored Julian Alvarez card (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

Despite the lack of official stats, here are the predictions made by FUT Sheriff for the Julian Alvarez Trailblazers SBC:

Position: ST

Overall: 87

Pace: 87

Shooting: 87

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 63

Physicality: 83

While the Argentine's base item has received a buff in EA FC 24, the Julian Alvarez Trailblazers SBC card will be a big upgrade if the rumored stats match the actual key attributes. The official stats will be available once the SBC goes live in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 Julian Alvarez Trailblazers SBC costs

The completion cost of any SBC depends on its stipulations and conditions. While some challenges tend to be expensive, a few are more affordable. Since this SBC could be quite popular in the community, it's likely to be costly. Moreover, the stats on the card could lead to a higher price, and a figure between 200,000 and 300,000 seems likely.

There could be between three to four different tasks, each with its own set of conditions. The conditions will determine how easy or hard it will be to complete the upcoming SBC.

Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda for all the updated information surrounding the challenge once it's released in Ultimate Team.