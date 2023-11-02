EA FC 24 Karim Onisiwo and Phillipp Mwene Dynamic Duo SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the latest EA FC 24 leaks are to be believed, the Karim Onisiwo and Phillipp Mwene Dynamic Duo SBC are coming to Ultimate Team. The information has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, and it comes in the wake of EA Sports confirming earlier that there will be a new Dynamic Duo available for players. This news will be especially exciting for newbies, as Dynamic Duo challenges typically have low costs and are easy to complete.

Unlike FIFA 23, the number of Dynamic Duo SBCs in EA FC 24 has been rather limited, despite EA Sports having introduced two new pairs already. The Karim Onisiwo and Phillipp Mwene Dynamic Duo SBC could be a perfect option for those who are yet to make a formidable squad in Ultimate Team and are just getting started on their journey. While EA Sports has yet to make an official announcement, few predictions can be made based on how these challenges typically work.

Expected EA FC 24 Karim Onisiwo and Phillipp Mwene Dynamic Duo SBC release date

A new Dynamic Duo SBC is expected to release soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

The Karim Onisiwo and Phillipp Mwene Dynamic Duo SBC could become available tonight, on November 2. However, Dynamic Duos don't usually release on Thursday, so this is unlikely. There's an alternative chance for the challenge to appear tonight, along with all the new items made available as part of Centurions Team 2.

Irrespective of the release date, the timing is expected to be the same. All new challenges are typically launched at 6 pm UK time, and EA Sports will likely follow the same routine with the upcoming Dynamic Duo SBC. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter account for all the latest information.

Expected EA FC 24 Karim Onisiwo and Phillipp Mwene Dynamic Duo SBC costs

Unlike the recent player-item challenges, the upcoming Dynamic Duo SBC is expected to be relatively cheap. While it will be present as a set, players can complete one of the two as well. The tasks and their terms will decide the completion cost. Players are hoping that the challenges will be accessible and that the final price won't be too high.