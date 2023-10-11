EA FC 24 leak hints at Caroline Graham Hansen being part of the Trailblazers promo

FC Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen is rumored to be part of the upcoming Trailblazers promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, adding to the already impressive roster of players that have been leaked so far. The Norwegian winger is among the highest-rated women in the game, and her base gold card is already regarded as an elite-tier attacker.

While the Trailblazers promo players have not been confirmed by EA Sports as of now, social media has been replete with leaks suggesting that players like Mbappe, Salah, Griezmann, and Bellingham will receive special cards as part of the event.

With Hansen being added to this list, this promo has the potential to be extremely exciting for fans of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Caroline Graham Hansen is rumored to arrive as a Trailblazers player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The addition of women to Ultimate Team has been one of the key new features in EA FC 24 and has vastly increased the meta squad-building options.

The current FC Barcelona Femeni lineup features some of the best players in the world, with Caroline Graham Hansen being among the most overpowered attackers on the virtual pitch. She has been leaked as a part of the Trailblazers lineup.

With players like Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati offering some impressive chemistry links in the midfield, Hansen is a favorite amongst many professional esports players due to her five-star skill moves and incredible stats.

What will the card look like in EA FC 24?

While the exact overall rating and stats are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the Norwegian forward will receive a +1 boost over her 90-rated base card and will showcase the following stats:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 88

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 48

Physicality: 76

She already possesses five-star skill moves and the Trickster PlayStyle, which makes her an incredible winger capable of blitzing past any defender with ease. If her leaked stats prove to be accurate, Hansen will undoubtedly rival the best attackers in the game when it comes to her viability in the current meta.

With players like Mbappe, Salah, Bellingham, and Griezmann already being leaked as part of the Trailblazers event, gamers will certainly be excited for the official reveal of the full roster on Friday.