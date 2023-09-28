EA FC 24 leak hints at Dries Mertens and Svenja Huth arriving as RTTK players in Ultimate Team

Svenja Huth and Dries Mertens have been leaked to be part of the Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the former being one of the very first female players to receive a promo item in UT. She has now joined the likes of Sam Kerr and Alexia Putellas, who received special cards during the Mad Ready event, much to the excitement of fans around the globe.

Dries Mertens is certainly an exciting addition in his own way as well. While he no longer plays for Napoli in the Serie A, he still has a very viable base version in EA FC 24. A boosted card will certainly be overpowered.

Similarly, Svenja Huth also possesses some impressive stats and has the potential to become something special if her RTTK card gets upgraded.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

Dries Mertens and Svenja Huth are rumored to arrive as RTTK cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

While the RTTK promo has become a recurring event in Ultimate Team, this is the first time that a woman will be part of the fan-favorite event. With Wolfsburg's Svenja Huth being leaked as an inclusion in EA FC 24, fans will now be curious to see how her team performs in the tournament.

Similarly, Dries Mertens and Galatasaray will also attract the attention of a global audience during their Champions League matches.

Both these star athletes already showcase some impressive stats for their respective positions. Any further boosts will surely elevate them to the next level on the virtual pitch.

What do these RTTK cards look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

While their exact overall ratings and stats have not been disclosed, the FUT Scoreboard included predictions for the possible ratings of both players. Dries Mertens is rumored to be 86-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 83

Shooting: 85

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 45

Physicality: 58

Meanwhile, Svenja Huth could possibly be 87-rated with these key attributes:

Pace: 84

Shooting: 75

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 55

Physicality: 67

If these stats prove to be accurate, both these cards will be extremely efficient in their respective roles. With so many exciting players rumored to be part of the RTTK event this year in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, fans will undoubtedly be eager for the event to begin so that they can get their hands on these boosted items.